Gotham Short Strategies ETF, SHRT, NAV Restated
|ETF Name
|Ticker (NYSE Arca)
|Revised
|Original
|Adjustment
| Gotham Short
Strategies ETF
|SHRT
|$7.91
|$7.59
|4.22%
The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for SHRT.
Legal Disclaimer:
