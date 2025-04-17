Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gotham Short Strategies ETF, SHRT, NAV Restated


2025-04-17 08:16:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of the Gotham Short Strategies ETF (SHRT) on April 11, 2025, contained an error of greater than 1%. SHRT's NAV was restated effective as of April 17, 2025.

ETF Name Ticker (NYSE Arca) Revised Original Adjustment
Gotham Short
Strategies ETF 		SHRT $7.91 $7.59 4.22%


The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for SHRT.

CONTACT: Contact: Gavin Filmore at ...

