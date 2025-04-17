DMC Global Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) will announce its 2025 first quarter financial results after the stock market closes on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Following the earnings release, executive management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast.

The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-5783 (or +1-201-689-8782 for international callers).

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at:

ml?webcastid=dujAKFVW

The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC's website, located at: ir.dmcglobal.com

A replay of the webcast will be available for six months. For additional information, please contact Geoff High at 303-604-3924.

About DMC Global

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC's businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol“BOOM.” For more information, visit: .

CONTACT:

Geoff High

Vice President of Investor Relations

303-604-3924