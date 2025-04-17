Werewolf Therapeutics Appoints Steven Bloom As Chief Business Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the“Company” or“Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions, today announced the appointment of Steven Bloom as Chief Business Officer. Mr. Bloom brings more than 35 years of experience in the life sciences industry leading teams in corporate development, commercial planning, corporate affairs, and strategic consulting.

“Steve brings deep experience in strategic transactions to Werewolf at this critical time,” said Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf Therapeutics.“Werewolf is approaching important inflection points this year with interim dose expansion data from the WTX-124 Phase 1/1b clinical trial expected to guide discussions with regulators on potential registrational pathways, and our PREDATOR platform continuing to develop novel molecules for oncology, immunology and additional therapeutic modalities.”

Mr. Bloom joins Werewolf from Vincerx Pharma, Inc., where he served as Chief Business Officer. During his time at Vincerx as a member of the executive leadership team focused on business development, commercial assessment, and corporate strategy, Mr. Bloom led a program and platform valuation project and worked with the executive team on multiple transaction initiatives to help stabilize the company. Previously, he worked at several biotechnology companies including Ziopharm Oncology, Inc., Verastem Oncology, and Vavotar Life Sciences LLC, where he led multiple business development transactions. Mr. Bloom also held senior roles at Eli Lilly and Company earlier in his career where he led sales and marketing, patient advocacy, and corporate affairs functions.

“Werewolf is positioning itself to change the way cancer is treated through its novel immunotherapy technology designed to attack the tumor while minimizing patient side effects,” said Mr. Bloom.“Werewolf's lead program WTX-124 has demonstrated durable confirmed responses in patients with cancer, and Werewolf has continued to develop a deep and diverse pipeline using its PREDATOR technology. I am thrilled to join this experienced team and look forward to working with Werewolf to advance its products.”

Mr. Bloom graduated from Northeastern University School of Pharmacy and has been an American Cancer Society Road to Recovery driver since 2008. Mr. Bloom is currently Chair of the Board of Directors of the CLL Society, a nonprofit organization that addresses the unmet needs of the chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma community through patient education, advocacy, support, and research.

In connection with Mr. Bloom's appointment, Werewolf's board of directors approved a stock option grant to Mr. Bloom as an inducement material to his entering into employment with Werewolf in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock option provides for the purchase of up to 201,720 shares of Werewolf common stock at an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Werewolf common stock on May 1, 2025, the effective date of grant. The stock option has a ten-year term and vests as to 25% on the first anniversary of the effective date of Mr. Bloom's employment and the remaining 75% vests in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to continued service by Mr. Bloom to Werewolf or any of its subsidiaries through each applicable vesting date.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR® platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf's INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company's most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Werewolf's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management; the expected timeline for the preclinical and clinical development of product candidates and the availability of data from such preclinical and clinical development; the potential activity and efficacy of product candidates in preclinical studies and clinical trials; and the anticipated safety profile of product candidates constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“design,”“designed to,”“engineered,”“estimate,”“expect,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“objective,”“ongoing,”“plan,”“positioning itself to,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“promise,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“working to,” or“would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the development of product candidates, including the conduct of research activities, and the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and the Company's ability to submit and obtain regulatory approval for investigational new drug applications; whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim data from a clinical trial will be predictive of the future results of the trial and future clinical trials; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings the Company may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

WEREWOLF®, the WEREWOLF logo, PREDATOR®, INDUKINETM and other Werewolf trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos are trade names, trademarks or registered trademarks of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., in the United States or other countries. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

617.430.7576

...

Media Contact:

Amanda SellersDeerfield

Company Contact:

Timothy Trost

Chief Financial Officer

Werewolf Therapeutics

...