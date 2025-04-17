Cabka Announces 29 May 2025 AGM Agenda

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam 17 April 2025. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries“Cabka”, or the“Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, invites its shareholders to attend the Company's annual general meeting (the“General Meeting”), to be held on Thursday 29 May 2025 at 10:30 CEST. The Company looks forward to welcoming its shareholders in-person at John M. Keynesplein 10, 1066 EP Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Registration for admission to the General Meeting starts at 09:30 CEST. The language of the General Meeting shall be English. AGENDA 1. Opening 2. Financial year 2024 report of the management board for the financial year 2024 remuneration report for the management board and supervisory board for the financial year 2024 (advisory voting item) explanation on policy on reserves and dividend adoption of the company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2024 including appropriation of the net result for the financial year 2024 (voting item) 3. Discharge a. discharge of the managing directors for the financial year 2024 (voting item) b. discharge of the supervisory directors for the financial year 2024 (voting item) 4. Composition of the supervisory board a. appointment of supervisory director (voting item) b. announcement concerning vacancies in the supervisory board in 2026 5. Reappointment of the external auditor for the financial year 2025 (voting item) 6. Authorization of the management board, subject to approval of the supervisory board, to repurchase ordinary shares (voting item) 7. Designation of the management board, subject to approval of the supervisory board, as the competent body to (i) issue ordinary shares and (ii) restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights upon issuance of ordinary shares (voting item) 8. Business and ESG update 9. Any other business 10. Closing For more detailed information on each agenda item and how to register, please visit our website: Financial Calendar 2025

May 29 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders August 12 Half-Year Results and Half-Year Report 2025 October 21 Trading Update Q3 2025

For more information, please contact:

Nadia Lubbe, Investor & Press contact

or

+49 152 243 254 79

Commercial contact:



About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO product are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or 'should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

