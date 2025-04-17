TAB Bank Secures $4 Million ABL And $2.5 Million Equipment Loan For Hydroedge Solutions To Drive Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OGDEN, Utah, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank closed a $4 million asset-based lending (ABL) and $2.5 million equipment loan with HydroEdge Solutions, a leading water transfer and fluid management services provider for the energy industry. This capital will allow HydroEdge Solutions to expand its operations, furthering its commitment to efficiency, safety and sustainability.

HydroEdge Solutions , based in Canonsburg, PA, specializes in delivering fluid management solutions, ensuring the seamless transfer of fluids from the source to the destination without leaks, interruptions or incidents. The company's services include automation, trucking and water transfer with a focus on safety and environmental responsibility.

“We are excited to partner with HydroEdge Solutions in providing tailored financial solutions to support its growth,” said Bill Bahls, Vice President of Business Development at TAB Bank.“TAB Bank specializes in supporting innovative companies like HydroEdge with a combination of working capital and equipment financing. The right balance of financing types allows companies to acquire the necessary equipment while maintaining the liquidity they need for operational and scalable growth.”

TAB Bank structured the deal as an accounts receivable (AR)-only ABL facility, with an initial funding of $4.4 million-comprised of both ABL and new equipment funding lines. This working capital and equipment financing will support HydroEdge Solutions' growth trajectory, strengthening operational stability and supporting expansion.

“We have really enjoyed working with the team from TAB Bank,” said John Folino, CFO of Myers Water Transfer, LLC dba HydroEdge Solutions.“They have been instrumental in crafting a credit solution unique to our company's needs that will prove to be vital as we scale. We look forward to continuing to work with them in the months and years to come as a trusted financial partner.”

TAB Bank offers customized financial solutions to small and midsized businesses across various industries, specializing in asset-based lending, equipment financing and working capital solutions. By partnering with companies like HydroEdge Solutions, TAB Bank reaffirms its mission-building value by providing bold financial solutions that lift and empower.

