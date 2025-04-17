Claire’S Place Foundation Welcomes Diana Weltsch To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accomplished mental health leader brings heart and expertise to Claire's Place

Los Angeles, CA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire's Place Foundation , a nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is proud to announce the appointment of Diana Daitch Weltsch, an accomplished licensed mental health clinician and leader, to its board of directors.

With over 25 years of experience in the mental health field, Diana has built an impressive career in counseling, case management, nonprofit program leadership and public sector administration. Her work includes overseeing county-level behavioral health contracts in San Diego, guiding programs through complex state and federal compliance and delivering a strategic, solution-focused lens to systems of care.

“Diana brings a perfect blend of professional expertise and heartfelt passion to our board,” said Claire's Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager.“Her deep knowledge of mental health services and commitment to advocacy make her a powerful addition to our mission. She's already jumped in to help with this year's Clairity Ball and has long been inspired by Claire's story. We're so grateful to have her on our team.”

Currently serving as a leader in the County of San Diego's Behavioral Health Services division, Diana has deep experience in organizational planning and quality assurance. She's led large teams, championed underserved communities and has a proven track record of transforming challenges into opportunities for growth and impact.

“I have been deeply inspired by the work Claire started and her journey,” said Diana.“She had the ability to draw you in with her smile, kindness and honesty. While I never met Claire, my relationship with her parents drew me to follow her story and motivated me to help the community.”

Diana's leadership, creativity and dedication to improving the quality of life for vulnerable populations align seamlessly with the goals of Claire's Place Foundation. Her voice and vision will help guide the organization as it continues to grow and serve more families across the country.

Support families affected by cystic fibrosis at Claire's Place Foundation's Clairity Ball 2025 – Casino Royale, taking place May 31, 2025 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica.

Get your tickets: clairesplacefoundation.org/clairity-bal

About Claire's Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire's Place Foundation, Inc . is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire's Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire's foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal's“Small Nonprofit of the Year,”“Nonprofit Executive of the Year” and“Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire's Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire's legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit .





