Atlanta Falcons Star AJ Terrell Partners With Philly G Steaks To Empower Young Athletes Of Color Beyond The Game

C4C Combo

On the biggest weekend of football dreams, Atlanta Falcons' standout AJ Terrell is launching something bigger than the game.

- AJ Terrell Jr.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the biggest weekend of football dreams, Atlanta Falcons' standout AJ Terrell is launching something bigger than the game.

Partnering with East Lake's own Philly G Steaks, AJ Terrell and the AJT Foundation are proud to announce Cheesesteaks for Change - a community-driven campaign created to bridge the gap between athletics and academics for young athletes of color.

While the NFL Draft marks a life-changing moment for a select few, Cheesesteaks for Change shifts the spotlight to the millions of student-athletes whose futures will be written off the field.

This powerful initiative uses one of Atlanta's favorite foods - the cheesesteak - as a vehicle for change. Every C4C Philly G cheesesteak purchased will directly support academic mentorship programs, life coaching, and educational resources for young athletes navigating their next chapter.

“Not every kid's dream ends with a draft pick - but every kid deserves a chance to win in life,” says AJ Terrell.“This is about showing our youth they're more than their jersey number. Their minds, their goals, their future - that's what matters.”

Philly G Steaks, located in East Lake - a community once known for struggle but now rising with Black-owned businesses and pride - is the perfect backdrop for this movement. What started as a small cheesesteak shop is now becoming a symbol of purpose, power, and possibility.

The Launch Event - April 26th at Philly G (East Lake) 2 pm-5 pm

.Meet AJ Terrell

.Celebrate with local youth & community leaders

.Press-friendly moments, interviews, and photo ops

.Portion of all C4C cheesesteak sales supports the AJT Foundation's programs

Wendy Smith

LevelUp Social: Digital Disruptors

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.