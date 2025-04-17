Codapet Expands Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services In New Orleans, LA

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

- Dr. Jeffrey PerretNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet has introduced a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services in New Orleans, LA . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Jeffrey Perret joins Dr. Meghan Salerian to serve New Orleans and surrounding cities.“It is my wish that every family in New Orleans become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, a co-founder of CodaPet.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift.”Dr. Bethany Hsia, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."Partnering with CodaPet allows me to continue to serve pet owners now that my clinical practice days have ended," says Dr. Jeffrey Perret. Dr. Perret is a Louisiana native with over three decades of veterinary experience and a deep commitment to compassionate, client-focused care. Born and raised in New Orleans, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of New Orleans in 1986, followed by his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from LSU in 1990. While at LSU, he had the unique honor of serving as the student caretaker for the university's iconic live tiger mascots, Mike IV and Mike V-a role that perfectly blended his love for animals and dedication to service.Now based in Covington, LA, Dr. Perret is proud to offer in-home euthanasia services to families across the region, helping them navigate the most difficult part of pet ownership with empathy, respect, and grace. His transition into end-of-life care is a natural extension of his values, allowing him to provide a peaceful, personalized experience for pets and their people during life's most tender moments.Outside of veterinary work, Dr. Perret enjoys road trips with his wife and cherishes time spent with their four children and five grandchildren. Whether he's supporting families through heartfelt goodbyes or enjoying the quiet joys of home, Dr. Perret's approach to life-and to veterinary medicine-is guided by compassion, curiosity, and a profound respect for the bond we share with our animals.Dr. Perret serves New Orleans, Covington, Mandeville, Madisonville, Slidell, Hammond, Kenner, Metairie, Denham Springs, Prairieville, Ponchatoula, Chalmette, and the surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in New Orleans. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $75 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 90 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit .

Bethany Hsia

CodaPet

+1 833-263-2738

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Codapet: A Peaceful Passing At Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.