We Connect The Dots Expands Leadership With The Board Appointment Of Industry Innovator Ravi Rao

- Laurie Carey, Executive Director NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We Connect The Dots, an organization dedicated to empowering individuals, especially those from underrepresented and underserved communities, with modern-day skills in coding, cybersecurity, business automation, and more, is proud to announce the appointment of Ravi Rao to its Board of Directors. Focused on inspiring both young adults (aged 13-18) and adults over 18, the organization champions the integration of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) to bridge the gap between the 21st-century workforce demands and new opportunities.With more than 30 years of executive management experience in high-tech industries, Mr. Rao brings a wealth of expertise across varied sectors including information and data security, microchip technology, smart card and multi-factor authentication systems, as well as pioneering initiatives in Bollywood film and TV animation, healthcare, aviation, and telecommunications. Known for his skill in business development, strategic partnerships, operations, ROI growth strategies, profit maximization, capital fundraising, and contract negotiations, he is a recognized specialist in catalyzing startups and executing complex mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures.Mr. Rao is also a passionate advocate for rethinking traditional educational paradigms. He champions a shift from STEM to STEAM by integrating the arts and music into curricula, a move he believes fosters essential innovation and creativity. In line with this vision, he plans to launch a High Touch Foundation that will support global collaborative nonprofit organizations, benefit corporations, and impact corporations in developing sustainable business models. His ultimate ambition is to create a truly equitable global marketplace where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.“Ravi's exceptional track record and his commitment to innovation align perfectly with our mission to ignite passion and knowledge for future-forward skills among underserved communities,” said Laurie Carey, Executive Director.“His strategic vision and leadership will be invaluable in driving our efforts to not only bridge the skills gap in the modern workforce but also foster a vibrant ecosystem where education and technology intersect with creativity.”As We Connect The Dots continues to forge robust partnerships with community leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, and industry pioneers, the appointment of Mr. Rao marks a significant milestone in the organization's journey. His industry insight and forward-thinking approach will further empower participants to carve their unique routes to achievement in today's dynamic landscape.About We Connect The Dots:We Connect The Dots is committed to transforming lives by empowering individuals, particularly those from underrepresented and underserved communities. With a focus on young adults aged 13-18 and adults over 18, our programs ignite passion and impart practical knowledge in coding, cybersecurity, business automation, and other modern skills-grounded in the pillars of STEAM. Through our strategic partnerships with community leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, and industry pioneers, we aim to bridge the gap between the demands of today's workforce and the opportunities available to those embracing a STEAM-driven path. We are dedicated to making a difference at local, national, and global scales, fostering an insatiable thirst for learning and enabling all participants to achieve their full potential.

