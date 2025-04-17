Osmosis Introduces Comprehensive Summer Back Bar Kit For Skincare Professionals

Summer Cooling Back Bar Kit

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Osmosis, a leading professional skincare brand, announces the launch of its Summer Back Bar Kit , a comprehensive collection of professional-grade products designed to help skincare practitioners prepare for the busy summer season while offering substantial savings.The Summer Back Bar Kit features seven essential Osmosis products specifically curated to address seasonal skincare concerns while providing estheticians with versatile treatment options. Available for a limited time beginning April 1, 2025, the kit offers skincare professionals a 20% savings on these premium formulations."The Summer Back Bar Kit represents our commitment to supporting skincare professionals with effective, comprehensive solutions," said Brandy Perez, Social Media + Public Relations Manager at Osmosis. "We've thoughtfully curated this collection to include our most sought-after professional products for summer treatments, enabling practitioners to address multiple client concerns while maximizing their service offerings."The Summer Back Bar Kit includes:- Summer Mask (120mL) – A limited-edition cooling enzyme mask with watermelon extract for gentle exfoliation and hydration.- Cucumber Mint Mask (100mL) – A refreshing, soothing mask ideal for calming heat-stressed skin.- Facial Infusion (4 boxes) – Professional treatment for enhancing product penetration and results.- Infuse Mist (240mL) – A versatile hydrating and balancing spray.- Vitamin C Powder Blend (20g) – Antioxidant-rich powder for brightening and protection.- L-Hyaluronic Acid Powder Active (8g) – Deep hydration booster for all skin types.- Skin Nutrition Powder Blend (20g) – Nourishing formula to support overall skin health.As an added bonus, the kit includes six professional headbands, a skincare brush set, and a 5×7 protocol card – complimentary tools valued at over $90 that enhance service delivery and provide additional value to practitioners.Priced at $424.50, the Summer Back Bar Kit offers a savings of $91 (20%) compared to purchasing the products individually. This limited-time promotion allows skincare professionals to refresh their back bar inventory with premium Osmosis formulations at an exceptional value."Summer treatments require specialized products that address seasonal concerns like heat-stressed skin, increased oil production, and sun exposure," added Perez. "This curated kit provides skincare professionals with everything they need to deliver exceptional summer-focused treatments while maintaining healthy profit margins."The Summer Back Bar Kit is available beginning April 1, 2025, while supplies last, and can be purchased directly through Osmosis Professional Partners or via the Osmosis professional website.About OsmosisOsmosis delivers innovative, results-driven skincare solutions for skincare professionals and their clients. With a focus on ingredient efficacy and comprehensive skin health, Osmosis creates transformative products that address multiple skincare concerns while promoting long-term skin wellness. For more information, visit or call 877.777.2305.

