Autonomize AI Copilot Helps Health Plans Save Up To 55% In Prior Authorization Efforts

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Autonomize AI , a leader in healthcare-specific AI solutions, today announced significant enhancements to its Prior Authorization Copilot , enabling health plans to achieve up to 55% savings in clinical and non-clinical FTE time. Designed for seamless integration, Autonomize's solution does not require health plans to alter their existing medical management systems, effortlessly interfacing with internal and third-party prior authorization and medical policy systems.

"Health plans face tremendous pressure to reduce costs and administrative burdens without disrupting existing workflows," said Ganesh Padmanabhan, CEO of Autonomize AI. "Our Prior Authorization Copilot dramatically reduces administrative overhead, freeing clinical teams from manual data collection, review, and processing tasks. Our differentiated human-in-the-loop approach ensures clinical teams retain full control while leveraging AI Agents to significantly reduce time spent on administrative work."

Autonomize's unique platform approach offers extensive customization and integration flexibility, handling prior authorizations across inpatient, imaging, cardiology, DME, and multiple other service categories. Beyond efficiency gains, the platform significantly improves care quality through specialized AI Copilots designed for Care Gaps identification and Care Management, enabling proactive patient care and improving health plan STAR ratings.

Several national, regional, government, and commercial health plans are currently live with Autonomize's Copilot, experiencing transformative results such as:

- Reducing individual prior authorization review time to minutes

- Recovering thousands of clinical hours per month, translating into millions of dollars in savings

- Enhancing prior authorization turnaround time and Turnaround Time (TAT) compliance

"Unlike rigid solutions that require disruptive system replacements, our modular AI Agents integrate quickly and smoothly with existing workflows, delivering immediate and scalable results," said Laksh Krishnamurthy, CTO of Autonomize AI. "Our AI Platform ensures health plans rapidly realize measurable ROI, better care outcomes, and operational excellence."

Autonomize AI's Copilots consistently deliver proven impact within 90 days or less, with quick implementation and high scalability for diverse healthcare workflows. This strategic advantage provides health plans with rapid, tangible benefits without compromising existing infrastructure. Autonomize AI delivers industry-leading flexibility, speed-to-value, and enterprise-grade trust with HIPAA compliance and SOC II certification.

About Autonomize AI:

Autonomize AI is a technology company transforming healthcare knowledge workflows with AI Agents and Copilots. Autonomize AI's products organize, contextualize, and summarize unstructured healthcare data, enabling knowledge workers to make data-driven decisions that improve patient outcomes and drive impactful change in the industry. Their customers include health plans, providers, and life sciences companies.



