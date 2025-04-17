ED Raids Bengaluru Dog Breeder Who Claimed To Own Rs 50-Crore Canine

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 17 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the residence of dog breeder S. Satish, who claimed to own a Rs 50 crore canine, in Bengaluru.

Sources said that the ED registered a complaint against Satish in this regard and continued the search and seizure operation.

The search operation was conducted at his residence in J. P. Nagar.

However, during the raids, it was found that Satish's claims of purchasing the rare dog breed were false. The officers are getting details of his transactions, income tax and GST details.

The ED is yet to make an official statement on the matter.

Notably, Satish claimed that he purchased a wolf-dog for Rs 50 crore.

Satish has led several dog breed associations. Although Satish stopped rearing dogs many years ago, he occasionally appears at shows with rare breeds.

He had also previously claimed that if he attended any event with one of his rare dogs, he would charge a specific amount for it.

Earlier, Satish claimed that he earned between Rs 2.5 lakh on average for a 30-minute appearance and about Rs 10 lakh for a five-hour event.

Satish had named the wolfdog as 'Cadabomb Okami'. He boasted that it is a rare breed, the first-of-its-kind, a mix of a wolf and Caucasian Shepherd. Satish proclaimed that it is the world's most expensive wolfdog.

The wolf-dog weighed 75 kilograms and was 30 inches tall when it was eight months old, at the time of purchase.

He took the wolfdog to many shows, and thousands of people, including celebrities, appreciated the dog and took selfies.

Satish further claimed that his rare species of dogs get more attention than the actors.

Satish claimed to own a 'Chow Chow' that resembled a red Panda. He further maintained that he had kept the rare breeds of dogs at his farm in a spacious kennel.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the ED raid.