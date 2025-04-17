403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip Kills Over 19 Palestinians
(MENAFN) More than 19 Palestinians lost their lives on Wednesday due to Israeli airstrikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip, as reported by Gaza's Civil Defense.
Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for Civil Defense, stated that an airstrike on the Hassouna family's residence in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City resulted in the deaths of 10 individuals, including women and children. In the northern town of Jabalia, three people were killed, with several others injured. Furthermore, five individuals, among them two children, were killed in drone strikes in the southern city of Khan Younis. A Palestinian man also perished when an Israeli aircraft targeted a food distribution tent for displaced persons in Nuseirat, a central Gaza city.
Palestinian security sources indicated that Israeli artillery shelling persisted from early Wednesday, affecting eastern Gaza City and northern regions such as Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia.
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for attacking three Israeli Merkava 4 tanks near Al-Wafa Hospital, situated east of Gaza City.
Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for Civil Defense, stated that an airstrike on the Hassouna family's residence in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City resulted in the deaths of 10 individuals, including women and children. In the northern town of Jabalia, three people were killed, with several others injured. Furthermore, five individuals, among them two children, were killed in drone strikes in the southern city of Khan Younis. A Palestinian man also perished when an Israeli aircraft targeted a food distribution tent for displaced persons in Nuseirat, a central Gaza city.
Palestinian security sources indicated that Israeli artillery shelling persisted from early Wednesday, affecting eastern Gaza City and northern regions such as Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia.
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for attacking three Israeli Merkava 4 tanks near Al-Wafa Hospital, situated east of Gaza City.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment