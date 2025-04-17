Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Slovenian Deputy PM Visits Alley Of Martyrs And Monument To Mehdi Huseynzade In Baku

2025-04-17 08:10:21
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Martyrs and the monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Mehdi Huseynzade in Baku on April 17, Azernews reports.

Will be updated...

