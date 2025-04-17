Azerbaijani Mps To Attend 30Th Anniversary Of Dagestan's People's Assembly

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's National Assembly) Musa Guliyev and MP Azar Badamov will visit Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's Republic of Dagestan, on April 17 to take part in events marking the 30th anniversary of the Dagestan People's Assembly, Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

The Press of Public Relation Department noted the Azerbaijani delegation will participate in a conference titled “Interparliamentary Cooperation: A Factor in the Development and Improvement of Legislation, and the Strengthening of Interregional and International Relations.”

In addition to the conference, the MPs will attend a ceremonial gathering dedicated to the anniversary, visit a photo exhibition commemorating the occasion, and take part in several cultural events.

The visit is scheduled to conclude on April 20.