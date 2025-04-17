Stefanchuk Discusses Support For Ukraine With Congressman Fitzpatrick

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, met with U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, co-chairman of the Ukraine Caucus, to discuss legislative initiatives aimed at supporting Ukraine.

Stefanchuk shared details of the meeting on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“I met with U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, co-chairman of the Ukrainian Caucus. I thanked him for the continued support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.”

The Ukrainian parliament speaker emphasized the United States' role as a strategic partner, adding,“We deeply appreciate the bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress.”

During the meeting, the two politicians discussed advancing legislative initiatives to aid Ukraine, as well as backing the U.S. peace initiative and the“peace through strength” formula.

“A common position: peace in Ukraine is possible through justice, strength, and international solidarity,” Stefanchuk concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill on Monday aimed at supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia.