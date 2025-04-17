NBU Keeps Key Policy Rate At 15.5%

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to keep its key policy rate unchanged, at 15.5%.

This is said in a statement published on the central bank's websit , an Ukrinform correspondent reports

“The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine has decided to keep its key policy rate unchanged, at 15.5%. This decision will help maintain FX market sustainability, keep inflation expectations under control, and gradually reduce inflation to the 5% target over the policy horizon. Considering the high level of uncertainty, which has only increased over past months, the NBU will respond flexibly to changes in the balance of risks to the price dynamics and inflation expectations,” the statement says.

Ukraine's international reserves rise to $42.4B in March

As reported by Ukrinform, in January 2022, the National Bank of Ukraine raised the key policy rate to 10%. By June 2022, it was further increased to 25%, where it remained for over a year. On July 27, 2023, the rate was lowered to 22%, initiating a gradual decline. However, in response to inflationary trends, the NBU resumed rate hikes in December 2024, raising it to 13.5%, followed by another increase to 14.5% in January, and to 15.5% in March.

Photo credit: NBU