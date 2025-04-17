403
Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar Continues 'Taste Of Heritage' Gastronomy Series With 'Flavors Of Kashmir
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Srinagar, often referred to as "Paradise on Earth," is as renowned for its fragrant spices and centuries-old culinary traditions as it is for its untouched lakes and picturesque landscapes. From discovering culinary gems hidden in the kitchens of warm abodes to unveiling the secrets behind traditional Wazwan, the fifth edition of Radisson Collection's 'Taste of Heritage Series' takes guests on a journey to explore the culture, tradition, art and heritage of Kashmiri cuisine.
Surrounded by lush Mughal gardens, saffron fields, and bustling spice markets, Srinagar city is a sensory delight, where the air is infused with aromas of cardamom, cinnamon and Kashmiri chili. Kashmiri cuisine developed over centuries of Silk Road trading, royal influences and Persian and East Asian traditions, creating the rich and vibrant flavors it is known for today. Now, Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar is proud to present the next chapter of Radisson Collection's 'Taste of Heritage' Gastronomy Series, inviting guests to explore the region's captivating stories through food. The series celebrates iconic culinary traditions across the globe, with previous editions in Milan, Rome and Bilbao. Each destination offers guests an immersive experience that blends gastronomy, culture, and timeless heritage.
Dining at Firdaus: Where Tradition Meets Elegance
Nestled on the banks of the Jhelum River, Firdaus, the signature restaurant at Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, offers an exceptional dining experience that honors Kashmir's regal culinary legacy. Named after the Persian word for paradise, Firdaus combines authentic, centuries-old Kashmiri recipes with fine dining refinement. The Wazwan, a grand multi-course feast traditionally prepared by Wazas (master chefs), was once reserved for royalty, but now Firdaus offers guests the chance to indulge in these historic dishes. Rogan Josh, a slow cooked lamb curry, Yakhni, a delicate mutton broth infused with fennel and cardamom, Gushtaba, soft meatballs in a creamy yoghurt sauce, and Kahwa, a balanced saffron tea, are served alongside handcrafted Kashmiri tableware, soothing traditional music and a flowing river outside.
Chef Rakesh Sethi, with an impressive history of cooking for Indian presidents and National Award-winner is the mastermind behind Firdaus' exquisite offerings. As part of the 'Taste of Heritage' series, Chef Sethi showcases Kashmiri artistry with two signature dishes, Al Hach Te Koker, a winter delicacy of chicken with sun-dried bottle gourd, and Shufta, a luxurious dessert blending dried fruits, honey, and saffron. His expertise lies in preserving authenticity while making dishes accessible to modern diners and allowing guests to experience the treasured stories behind them.
"These two signature dishes will be available as part of the à la carte offering at Firdaus, and will also feature periodically across the buffet at our all-day dining restaurant, Sapphire," said Chef Rakesh Sethi. "During my time in Srinagar, I was particularly inspired by the variety of sun-dried and dehydrated vegetables found in local markets - an ode to Kashmir's enduring culinary traditions. The sun-dried bottle gourd, in particular, inspired me to create Al Hach Te Koker, a traditional dish that captures the essence of winter cooking in the region."
True blend of luxury, tranquility and heritage
Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, offers an unparalleled blend of luxury, tranquility, and local heritage for a truly memorable stay. The resort features elegantly designed rooms and suites with stunning views of the Jhelum River and surrounding mountains. Guests can enjoy exquisite dining at the signature restaurant Firdaus or relax at the riverside café. The luxurious spa offers traditional Kashmiri treatments such as the "Shah Taar", a soothing herbal massage using local oils and ingredients to rejuvenate the body. For leisure, the resort boasts an outdoor pool and a fully equipped fitness center. Beyond the resort, visitors can explore the beautiful Dal Lake, enjoy scenic boat rides, or visit iconic sites like Mughal Gardens and Shankaracharya Temple.
Exciting New Destinations to be Featured in 2025
Radisson Collection's brand hallmarks of exceptional gastronomy, art, design and heritage experiences are showcased through the Radisson Collection Gastronomy Series. The Gastronomic Series will continue into 2025 with more gastronomic destinations such as Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town, Radisson Collection Resort, Galle and Cour des Loges Lyon, A Radisson Collection Hotel.
