Serial Entrepreneur Nili Goldberg Launches Transformative Business Book: Your Core-4

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur, educator, and marketing innovator Nili Goldberg announces the official launch of her powerful new business guide, Your Core-4: The ultimate framework for unleashing business success through vision, values, mission and promise. Drawing attention from startup circles and executive teams, the book offers an experiential path for decision-fatigued leaders to cut through the noise and move forward-fast.After 15 years pioneering the social media influencer space and mentoring startups across the globe, Goldberg sat by the beach to distill her operational playbook. The result: a practical yet inspiring framework that helps founders and leadership teams realign with their vision, core values, mission, and promise-the four pillars that make up the“Core-4.”“Every business gets stuck,” says Goldberg.“Your Core-4 is what gets you unstuck. It's the GPS for your brand, your message, your team, and your momentum.”Blending sharp insights with stories from tech giants like Netflix, Airbnb, Amazon, and SimilarWeb, Your Core-4 shows how aligned leadership decisions-rooted in authentic values-can lead to real traction, scaling, and even IPOs.What Readers Can Expect:A proven framework for real-time business decision-makingPersonal lessons from Goldberg's journey as a startup founder and mentorBehind-the-scenes strategy stories from unicorn companiesFast-alignment tools for teams during offsites, workshops, and bootcampsA conversational tone that mixes business insight with Iliza Shlesinger-style edgeWho It's For:Founders, executives, educators, startup mentors, and anyone feeling overwhelmed by strategic paralysis. If you've ever asked“What now?” or“Where do we go from here?”-this is your playbook.As Seen In:Goldberg's methodology has been shared across top academic and corporate programs, including:Princeton University's entrepreneurial workshopsAWS for Startups'“The Perfect Pitch”Techstars mentor networkReichman University, Yeshiva University, and Springboard for Navy SEAL veteransLaunching with Impact:As part of the indie launch, Goldberg is leading custom Core-4 offsites and leadership sessions designed to help teams crystallize their purpose, reverse-engineer their business metrics, and align faster in volatile markets.“This book is the missing piece between your grand vision, your strategy deck and your gut instinct.” Ron Yekutiel, CEO, Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR)Also, Nili is offering a free chapter of her book that shares how Netflix came to life: Link to the free episodeYour Core-4 is now available on Amazon Kindle. Media outlets, leadership teams, and startup hubs are invited to partner on upcoming workshops and book talks.Book's current landing pageBootcamps for leadership teams to get unstuck and move forward in the right direction and at the right pace

