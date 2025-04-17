Fortaris Capital Advisors Welcomes Jay Donly, Managing Director

Jay Donly Joins Fortaris Capital Advisors as Managing Director, Bringing Over Three Decades of Federal and State Investigative Leadership

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fortaris Capital Advisors, the fastest-growing corporate investigations firm in the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Donly as Managing Director. A seasoned law enforcement professional with more than 30 years of experience, Mr. Donly brings an exceptional record of leadership and investigative expertise spanning multiple federal and state agencies.Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Donly has served in critical roles across the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (DHS OIG), U.S. Treasury, U.S. Border Patrol, Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS), and the State of Florida. At DHS OIG, he held senior leadership positions including Director of Field Operations and Special Agent in Charge, where he oversaw 31 field offices nationwide. His work led major investigations into internal corruption, disaster fraud, and smuggling, safeguarding public trust and holding institutions accountable.At Fortaris, Mr. Donly will lead national and international investigative efforts, providing strategic oversight and expert guidance in matters involving public integrity, cross-border risk, and large-scale fraud investigations.Kevin M. Cronin, Principal at Fortaris Capital Advisors, stated:“Jay's depth of experience and leadership in high-stakes investigations is unparalleled. His integrity, operational command, and investigative instincts make him a powerful asset to our clients and to the Fortaris team. We're proud to welcome him on board.”Mr. Donly's appointment reinforces Fortaris Capital Advisors' commitment to delivering elite investigative, intelligence, and advisory services in the most complex and sensitive matters across sectors.About Fortaris Capital AdvisorsFortaris Capital Advisors is a corporate investigations firm in the United States, specializing in business intelligence, litigation support, fraud, and white-collar crime investigations. Led by a team of former government, law enforcement, and industry leaders, Fortaris provides tailored solutions to clients navigating serious legal, financial, and reputational risk.

