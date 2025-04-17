Dubai Gold Prices Surge Past Dh400 As Global Uncertainty Fuels Rally

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Gold prices in Dubai have surged to unprecedented levels, with 24-karat gold breaching the Dh400 per gram mark for the first time, while 22-karat gold has climbed to Dh372.5 per gram. This significant uptick reflects a broader global trend, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions, central bank acquisitions, and concerns over U.S. fiscal policies.

The global spot price of gold has experienced a notable increase, currently trading around $3,024 per ounce. This marks a gain of over 15% since the beginning of the year, propelled by economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Bank of America has adjusted its gold price forecasts accordingly, now projecting an average of $3,063 per ounce for 2025 and $3,350 for 2026, up from previous estimates of $2,750 and $2,625 respectively. The bank also suggests that increased investment demand could push prices to $3,500 within two years.

In the United Arab Emirates, the surge in gold prices has been particularly pronounced. The Dubai Jewellery Group reported that 24K gold reached Dh400 per gram, while 22K gold rose to Dh372.5 per gram. This trend is consistent with the global market, where gold has been rallying due to its status as a safe-haven asset amidst economic instability.

Analysts attribute the surge to several factors. The ongoing trade policies of the U.S., particularly under President Donald Trump's administration, have introduced significant uncertainty into global markets. The imposition of tariffs and the potential for reciprocal measures have heightened investor anxiety, leading to increased demand for gold.

Central banks have also played a pivotal role in the gold market's dynamics. Currently, they hold about 10% of their reserves in gold, but there is potential for this figure to rise beyond 30%, offering additional support to prices. The anticipation of increased central bank purchases is contributing to bullish sentiment in the market.

In the Middle East, geopolitical tensions have further fueled the demand for gold. The region's instability has historically led investors to seek refuge in precious metals, and the current climate is no exception. The combination of regional conflicts and global economic concerns has created a perfect storm for gold prices to soar.

Retailers in Dubai are witnessing the impact of these price movements firsthand. The surge in gold prices has led to a shift in consumer behavior, with many opting for lighter jewelry pieces or alternative investments. Despite the higher costs, demand remains robust, underscoring gold's enduring appeal as a store of value.

