Do Probiotics Make You Poop? Probiotic & Prebiotic Supplement For Constipation From Yourbiology

Albany, New York, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some cultured foods and the living bacteria and yeasts present naturally in the human body may aid in gastrointestinal health maintenance.





Do Probiotics Make You Poop? What to Know

On the other hand, they are fragile and susceptible to being destroyed by infections, medications, and certain alterations to the diet.

Drug shops and supermarkets throughout the United States now sell a wide variety of probiotic supplements , each of which comes in its own unique form.

Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are two of the microorganisms that are often found in probiotic supplements. These supplements are among the most widely available.

In most cases, these items are touted as a means to improve digestive health , but can probiotics assist people in producing a bowel movement while they are experiencing constipation?

What Are Probiotics?

The term "probiotics" refers to a mixture of several types of living microorganisms that may be found naturally inside the body as well as in some fermented foods.

Probiotics provide a contribution to the microbiome, which is a significant population of microorganisms that are vital to the maintenance of many critical biological processes.

Although most probiotics in the body are located in the digestive system (particularly the large intestines), probiotics may also be discovered in the oral cavity, the vaginal canal, the urinary tract, the skin, and the lungs.

The use of probiotics contributes to the body's capacity to maintain an optimal level of beneficial microorganisms.

Foods That Are Rich In Probiotics

Additionally, a wide variety of foods include probiotics.

Eating certain foods that are rich in probiotics, such as the following examples, may really help people maintain a healthy level of helpful microorganisms in their body.



Yogurt

Buttermilk

Bread made using sourdough starter.

Cottage cheese

Cheeses that have not been pasteurized or cooked.

Kefir

Kombucha

Tempeh

Pickles and kimchi are examples of foods that have been fermented. Miso broth

It is possible to promote a healthy microbiome by eating foods that are high in probiotics; however, it is crucial to keep a balance in the diet that includes both foods that are rich in probiotics and other types of foods.

Prebiotics

The digestive tract and other parts of the body are both home to beneficial bacteria, and these bacteria get their nourishment from prebiotics.

There are several variations of prebiotics, but the vast majority of them are oligosaccharide carbohydrates, which are classified as complex carbohydrates (OSCs).

Many individuals using probiotic supplements can also benefit from taking a prebiotic supplement in conjunction with their probiotics.

There is some evidence that prebiotics may have a protective impact on the cardiovascular system, the central nervous system, and the gastrointestinal system.

Both Probiotics and Feces

It has long been assumed that probiotics found in meals and supplements may help maintain digestive health since the majority of the body's natural probiotics reside there.

Constipation

A detailed study has been done on the usage of probiotics as a treatment for constipation.

According to the findings of a recent systematic review and meta-analysis, probiotics, in general, have the potential to enhance whole gut transit time, which refers to the amount of time it takes for waste to transform into feces and be evacuated, as well as stool frequency and stool consistency.

The Bifidobacterium lactis (B. lactis) probiotic was also shown to be particularly useful in the treatment of functional constipation, according to the findings of this review.

However, the findings of a randomized clinical research revealed that B. lactis did not seem to be useful in the treatment of moderate chronic constipation.

However, the findings of both of these reports come to the same conclusion: there is not enough data to recommend a particular probiotic for the treatment of constipation, and additional research is required to gain a deeper comprehension of the strain-specific effects that probiotics have on the condition.

IBS

In a similar vein, there is evidence that suggests probiotics may act to lower the discomfort and intensity of symptoms experienced by patients who have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), although it is yet unknown which specific species and strains of probiotics are the most useful.

There is a need for more research to determine the function that probiotics play in the therapy of this condition as well as other gastrointestinal ailments.

Other stomach disorders

The use of probiotics in the treatment of diarrhea brought about by a viral infection or as a side effect of taking antibiotics provides some of the best evidence that probiotics are beneficial to gut health.

Since illness and antibiotic treatment may upset the delicate equilibrium of gut flora, probiotics have been shown to be useful for re-establishing that balance following illness or treatment.

People who suffer from ulcerative colitis, moderate colitis, or intestinal infections may find that taking probiotics such as VSL#3 and E. coli Nissle is beneficial.

When Is It Time To See a Physician?

Probiotics are generally well tolerated and considered safe , so trying them out on one's own may be a good option for many individuals.

Users should speak with a healthcare physician or a nutritionist before introducing a probiotic product to their diet. This is particularly important if they are contemplating taking probiotics for constipation because of the potential for adverse reactions.

It is also essential to keep in mind that probiotics are loaded with bacterial spores and that the use of probiotics by immunocompromised individuals may raise the likelihood that they may get a life-threatening illness.

When considering probiotics as a supplementary or alternative therapy for cancer, those who already have the disease should proceed with extreme caution since there is a potential for infection or severe adverse effects.

In addition, the use of probiotics may not be suggested for premature newborns, individuals who have short bowel syndrome, have catheters placed in their central veins, and people who have cardiac valve disease.

Finally, if people are having new or concerning symptoms, such as persistent constipation, they should not utilize probiotics in lieu of a visit to their primary care physician in order to get a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Get in touch with a healthcare practitioner as soon as possible in case of persistent constipation that does not go away after receiving therapy with probiotics or making other adjustments to lifestyle.

Constipation that lasts for an extended period of time may, in some instances, be an indication of a more severe condition.

People should seek immediate medical assistance if they encounter any of the following symptoms since they might indicate a serious medical emergency:



Blood in stool

Stools that are tarry and black

Nausea

a sluggish reflex rate

Severe discomfort in the abdomen ongoing Fever

FAQs

Is it usual to have a lot of bowel movements after beginning to take probiotics?

It is widely accepted that individuals who have sound immune systems may utilize probiotics without any adverse effects. However, since there hasn't been much in-depth research on probiotics' safety, there isn't a credible source of information about potential adverse effects. Some individuals report experiencing bloating, gas, or diarrhea when they first start taking probiotics. If people start taking probiotics and notice any moderate gastrointestinal abnormalities within the initial few days of doing so, such changes will often disappear on their own. However, they should see a healthcare practitioner if they continue to have unwanted side effects after taking probiotic supplements for a period of three days.

Are there any effects of probiotics on bowel movements?

It has been thought for a very long time that probiotics contained in meals and supplements promote digestive health since the majority of the body's naturally occurring probiotics are located in the digestive system. The use of probiotics in the treatment of diarrhea brought on by a viral infection or as a side effect of taking antibiotics provides some of the best evidence that probiotics are beneficial to gut health. New evidence reveals that probiotics may reduce the amount of time it takes for food to pass through the digestive tract, increase the number of times a day that bowel motions occur, and generate feces that are easier to pass. However, further study is required to establish whether probiotics may be useful in treating constipation, as well as the appropriate quantity and the number of times they should be taken.

When people take probiotics, what changes do they see in their bodies ?

It has been shown that taking probiotics helps maintain a healthy microbiome. Although the body already contains probiotics, consuming additional probiotics while you are treating an illness may be able to assist in re-establishing a healthy balance of bacteria throughout the body.

When does one know it's time to start taking probiotics?

The human body already has its own supply of probiotics, and a wide variety of foods also contain this beneficial microorganism. Supplemental probiotics are usually not necessary for maintaining a normal bacterial balance in the human body. However, if people are taking antibiotics to treat a bacterial illness, their healthcare practitioner may suggest that they also take a probiotic in addition to antibiotic therapy. Consuming a probiotic supplement may also be recommended by the healthcare professional in order to aid in the treatment of a viral illness. If this is not the case, they should discuss taking probiotics with their primary care physician before beginning.

