Intermap Announces Dates For First Quarter Earnings And AGM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company will announce first quarter 2025 financial results and host a conference call on May 15, 2025 Company will host its Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2025 DENVER, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the“Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Intermap's CEO Patrick A. Blott, CFO Jennifer Bakken and COO Jack Schneider will host a live webinar on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET to review the results, provide Company updates and answer investor questions following the presentation. Intermap invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders to attend the earnings webinar to discuss first quarter 2025 results. Conference Call Details

Date Thursday, May 15, 2025 Time 5:00 pm ET Webcast Register

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available on the investor relations page of the Company's website.

Annual General Meeting

Intermap will host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 26, 2025 in Calgary, Alberta. The meeting will provide stakeholders with insights into recent developments, key operational highlights and the long-term vision for the Company's growth.

AGM Details

Date Thursday, June 26, 2025 Time To be announced Location Calgary, Alberta

Certain information provided in this news release, constitutes forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate”,“expect”,“project”,“estimate”,“direction”, "forecast",“will be”,“will consider”,“intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap's Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap's 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world's largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company's collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap's products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

For more information, please visit or contact:

Jennifer Bakken

Executive Vice President and CFO

...

+1 (303) 708-0955

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

...

+1 (647) 260-9266