Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX); Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI); Modivcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV); And Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) - Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current Kyverna (NASDAQ: KYTX) shareholder who purchased Kyverna shares on or near its February 8, 2024 IPO and still hold shares today, you may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... or call us at 267-507-6085

Why? On February 8, 2024, Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX) conducted its IPO, offering 14.5 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $22 per share for anticipated proceeds of over $296 million. Kyverna granted the Underwriter Defendants a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.175 million shares of its common stock at the Offering Price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning the results of the Company's ongoing evaluation of KYV-101 in clinical trials. The Complaint further alleges that unbeknownst to investors, these representations were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they did not disclose adverse data regarding one of Kyverna's trials, which adverse data was known to the Company at the time of the IPO.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Kyverna (NASDAQ: KYTX) on or near its February 8, 2024 IPO and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $KYTX #Kyverna

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Methode Electronics have breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) shareholders who have held Methode Electronics shares since prior to June 23, 2022 , can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award - all at no cost to them whatsoever . To learn more visit: , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085 .

Why: A recently filed underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Methode Electronics, via certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Methode Electronics had lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to successfully complete Methode Electronics' transition from its historic low mix, high volume production model to a high mix, low production model at its Monterrey facility; (ii) Methode Electronics' attempts to replace its General Motors center console production with more diversified, specialized products for a wider array of vehicle manufacturers and OEMs, in particular in the electric vehicle (“EV”) space, had been plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and, ultimately, botched execution of Methode Electronics' strategic plans; (iii) Methode Electronics' manufacturing systems at its critical Monterrey facility suffered from a variety of logistical defects, such as improper system coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control systems, and failures to timely and efficiently procure necessary raw materials; (iv) Methode Electronics had fallen substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs out of its Monterrey facility, preventing Methode Electronics from timely receiving revenue from new EV program awards; and (v) as a result, Methode Electronics was not on track to achieve the 2023 diluted earnings-per-share guidance or the 3-year 6% organic sales compound annual growth rate represented to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable factual basis.

Current Methode Electronics shareholders who have held Methode Electronics stock since prior to June 23, 2022 , can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085. #Methode #MethodeElectronics $MEI

ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV):

Philadelphia, PA - Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of ModivCare have breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV) shareholders who have held ModivCare shares since prior to November 3, 2022 , can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award - all at no cost to them whatsoever . To learn more visit: , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085 .

Why: A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV), through certain of its officers, misled the market to believe certain contracts used in its non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) segment mitigated risks to its free cash flow. In reality, the Company's free cash flow had deteriorated. When the truth began to reach the market, ModivCare's stock price suffered significant declines, harming investors.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that certain contracts used in ModivCare's NEMT segment caused the Company's free cash flow to deteriorate and that, as a result, (1) contract renegotiations and pricing accommodations negatively impacted the Company's adjusted EBITDA; (2) the Company had insufficient liquidity; and (3) Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What To Do Now: Current ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV) shareholders who have held ModivCare shares since prior to November 3, 2022 , can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award - all at no cost to them whatsoever . If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085. #ModivCare $MODV

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Monolithic have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Current Monolithic (NASDAQ: MPWR) shareholders who have held shares of the Company's stock since prior to February 8, 2024 , can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and potentially a court approved incentive award if appropriate, at no cost to them whatsoever . Click here to learn more: , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY: A recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR), via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Monolithic's voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (ii) these defects had, in turn, negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by Nvidia in which such products were used; (iii) Monolithic had failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions Monolithic supplied to Nvidia; (iv) Monolithic's relationship with Nvidia - the Company's most important customer - had been irreparably damaged due to the significant performance and quality control problems affecting the products it supplied to Nvidia and Monolithic's failure to adequately address such issues; and (v) as a result of the above, Monolithic was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant business, financial, and reputational harm.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you have held Monolithic (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares since prior to February 8, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call us at 267-507-6085. #MonolithicPower #MPWR $MPWR

