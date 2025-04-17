Country Artist Jillian Cardarelli Releases Official Music Video For 'The Boys'

The Boys Single Cover Art | photo by Rusty Barker

Jillian Cardarelli | Photo Credit: Dusty Barker

Jillian Cardarelli | Photo Credit: Dusty Barker

Jillian Cardarelli | Photo Credit: Dusty Barker

Jillian Cardarelli | Photo Credit: Lily Cruse - Nashville Elvis Festival | March 15, 2025

New Single Pays Heartfelt Homage to the Legendary Artists who Shaped the Genre

- Jillian Cardarelli, Country ArtistNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Country artist and songwriter Jillian Cardarelli has released the Official Video for her new single, "The Boys ," available now on all streaming platforms. The song was written by Jessica Cayne, Kyle Kelso and Tina Parol and produced by Daniel Dennis.The tune immediately captured Cardarelli's attention, drawing on her love for all things classic country and iconic sound. Blending rich, traditional country influences with a contemporary sound, "The Boys" is a heartfelt homage to the legendary artists who have shaped the genre. Cardarelli's signature vocals and emotive delivery brings the song to life, making it a must-listen for both longtime country fans and new audiences alike."At my core, I'm kind of a homebody. My idea of a perfect evening at home is a glass of wine paired with some of my favorite country artists like Willie, Waylon and Hank (i.e., The Boys). When one of my best friends and collaborators, Tina Parol, played this song for me, I knew I had to record it," said Jillian Cardarelli.2025 is shaping up to be another exciting year of musical and television projects for Cardarelli. Her single "Waiting on the Sunrise" aired on the popular Fox TV series Farmer Wants a Wife, while the popular Netflix series Love is Blind featured her song "Same Moon" on a recent episode (S7/E3). Cardarelli made her hosting debut and performed for the Tunnel to Towers Never Forget TV Concert Special featuring Jelly Roll in 2024. In addition, her single "If I Could Talk to Elvis" featuring Larry Strickland keeps her on the road making international appearances at various events and festivals, including the Bergen Elvis Fest in Norway next month where she is slated to be a featured performer.This release is sure to be a fan favorite among her popular singles "Can't Help Falling in Love," "I'll Get Over You" featuring Vince Gill, "If We Were Strangers" and "Worth The Whiskey," all of which have garnered support from Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora.﻿"The Boys" is available now on all streaming platforms, with the music video now available on her Official YouTube Channel. For updates and upcoming tour dates, visit JillianCardarelli or follow her on social media.More About Jillian CardarelliThis Massachusetts native, singer-songwriter Jillian Cardarelli, is blazing her own path in Music City with her stunning vocals, captivating songwriting and strong work ethic. Her debut single, "Rerun," written by Grammy Award-winning artist Maren Morris, Tina Parol and Jordan Reynolds made a splash on CMT Music, with the music video spending two weeks at #1 and several weeks in the Top 10. Her second single,“Souvenirs,” debuted on Radio Disney Country, while the music video spent eight weeks in the Top 10 on CMT.Her inspirational single "Strong" featuring Charles Esten was named one of 2020's Most Powerful Songs by American Songwriter and Rolling Stone named her a Top New Artist to Watch. In December 2020, Jillian was honored to be asked to participate in the National Christmas Tree Lighting Virtual Concert in Washington, D.C. as she sang the classic, "O Holy Night." Her song "I Never Do This," was named Best New Country Song by Rolling Stone in October 2019.Her single“If I Could Talk to Elvis” featuring Larry Strickland, Elvis Presley's background vocalist from The Stamps Quartet, hit #1 Fan Voted Video on CMT 12-Pack Countdown with appearances on WSM's Coffee, Country & Cody, Sirius XM Elvis Radio and she performed at the Nashville Elvis Festival and at Elvis Week at Graceland.Cardarelli has opened for acts such as Reba, Willie Nelson, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Hunter Hayes, Scotty McCreery, Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, and Alabama. In addition to writing and performing, Jillian is passionate about being involved in charitable organizations like Tunnel to Towers Foundation, PEDIGREE Foundation, Stand Up 2 Cancer, Band Against Cancer, Musicians on Call, and St. Jude Children's Hospital. She often performs for charitable events and, an avid golfer, plays in various charity golf tournaments around the country.For more information, visit .

Jillian Cardarelli "The Boys" Official Music Video

