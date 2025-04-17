Andhra Pradesh Issues Ordinance To Implement Sub-Categorisation Of Scs

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Thursday promulgated an ordinance to implement the sub-categorisation of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the State.

Under the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Ordinance, 2025, the 59 SC communities in the State have been divided into three categories based on their population, backwardness, and social cohesion.

Following the Governor's approval, the Law Department issued a Government Order.

"The Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Ordinance, 2025 will be published in the Andhra Pradesh Gazette in English, Telugu and Urdu languages as Andhra Pradesh Ordinance No.2 of 2025," reads the Government Order issued by Gottapu Pratibha Devi, Secretary to Government, Legal and Legislative Affairs & Justice, Law Department.

The TDP-led coalition government has issued the ordinance to follow the Supreme Court order of August last year for sub-categorisation of SCs to ensure implementation of reservations in a fair manner.

The government has brought 12 castes under Group-I, and earmarked 1 per cent reservation for them. Similarly, 18 castes that form part of Group-II would get 6.5 per cent reservation. The third group, comprising 29 castes will get 7.5 per cent reservation.

The State Cabinet at its meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, had approved the draft Ordinance

The Cabinet approved a proposal from the Social Welfare Department for the classification of the SCs for integrated and equitable development of the sub-castes.

It was announced after the Cabinet meeting that a 200-point roster system will be followed for sub-categorisation. The ordinance will be in effect in all 26 districts in the State.

The government elicited the opinions and suggestions from all the caste organisations.

Taking the 2011 caste census into consideration, the entire State would be treated as a single unit. As soon as the next census was completed, each district would be considered as a unit.

"The Ordinance is aimed at ensuring equitable access to education and job opportunities among the SC communities," said Social Welfare Minister Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy.

The ordinance was issued by the Andhra Pradesh government three days after Telangana started implementation of the Scheduled Caste sub-categorisation Act.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly last month passed a bill for sub-categorisation of SCs. The bill was drafted after a one-man commission headed by Justice Shamim Akther submitted the report.

The Act aims to rationalise the existing 15 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes by categorising 59 SC sub-castes into three groups based on inter-se backwardness.