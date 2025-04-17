Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Set To Reach $317.2 Billion By 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$204.2 billion
|Market size forecast
|$317.2 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2029
|Segments covered
|Product, usage type, route of administration, therapeutic application, end user
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Austria, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovakia, China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia
|Market drivers
|
Industry facts:
- The field of injectable drug delivery is experiencing significant transformation with the introduction of advanced delivery systems such as nanoparticles and liposomes. These systems play a crucial role in enhancing the stability and bioavailability of therapeutic agents, especially for challenging formulations like peptides and proteins. By improving drug solubility, protecting active ingredients from degradation, and enabling targeted delivery to specific tissues or cells, nanoparticles and liposomes are becoming essential components in modern injectable drug delivery devices.
Questions Addressed:What is the projected market size and growth rate?
- The global injectable drug delivery devices market was valued at $204.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $317.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2029.
- The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population, technological advancements and a preference for self-administration among patients drive the market.
- The market is segmented by product, usage type, route of administration, therapeutic application, end user and region.
- The diabetes segment will dominate the market in 2029.
- North America holds the largest market share.
Market Leaders:
- AMGEN INC. ASTRAZENECA BD BAXTER B. BRAUN SE F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. GERRESHEIMER AG LILLY MERCK & CO. INC. MEDTRONIC PFIZER INC. SANOFI TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. TERUMO CORP. YPSOMED
Medical Devices: Technologies and Global Markets : This report provides an in-depth analysis of the medical device technology market, including market estimations, trends through 2029, major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics, regional opportunities, recent developments, and product portfolios. It also covers drivers, restraints, opportunities, emerging technologies, a regulatory scenario assessment, market projections for 2029 and market shares of key players.
2024 Medical Devices Research Review : This report provides comprehensive analysis of the global medical devices industry, covering product segments, regulatory landscape, key market drivers, competitive dynamics, and emerging technological trends.
