Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Set To Reach $317.2 Billion By 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “A new report provides a comprehensive analysis of the injectable drug delivery devices market, including products, applications, and emerging opportunities.” Boston, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research reveals in its new report, Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, the market for injectable drug delivery devices is projected to grow to $317.2 billion by 2029 at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions and a growing elderly population are driving demand for injectable drug delivery devices. This indepth analysis examines parameters such as product types, usage types, routes of administration, therapeutic applications and end users to provide an expert assessment of the 2024 to 2029 forecast period. The market is segmented into conventional devices and advanced injectable devices, while usage types are categorized by disposable and reusable injectors. Routes of administration include subcutaneous, intramuscular, intravenous and intradermal. Additionally, the report includes a detailed competitive landscape, covering major players, market share and recent strategic developments. It also examines market trends and growth prospects across regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. By addressing distribution channels, key suppliers, and supply chain factors, the report provides a comprehensive overview to help stakeholders make informed decisions and identify strategic opportunities. Factors Driving the Market: Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: Rising cases of diabetes, cancer, and other chronic conditions, combined with a growing elderly population, are driving the demand for injectable drug delivery devices. Advances in technology: Innovations such as wearable injectors and smart delivery systems are enhancing the efficiency and convenience of drug administration. Patient preference for self-administration: Self-injecting devices are becoming increasingly popular, offering ease of use and better treatment adherence. Advances in biologics: The development of biologic drugs has fueled the demand for advanced injectable delivery systems designed to handle sensitive formulations. Request a sample copy of Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market report . Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $204.2 billion Market size forecast $317.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Product, usage type, route of administration, therapeutic application, end user Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Austria, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovakia, China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia Market drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and aging population.

Technological advances.

Patient preference for self-administration. Advances in biologics.

Industry facts:



The field of injectable drug delivery is experiencing significant transformation with the introduction of advanced delivery systems such as nanoparticles and liposomes.

These systems play a crucial role in enhancing the stability and bioavailability of therapeutic agents, especially for challenging formulations like peptides and proteins. By improving drug solubility, protecting active ingredients from degradation, and enabling targeted delivery to specific tissues or cells, nanoparticles and liposomes are becoming essential components in modern injectable drug delivery devices.

Questions Addressed:

The global injectable drug delivery devices market was valued at $204.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $317.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2029.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population, technological advancements and a preference for self-administration among patients drive the market.

The market is segmented by product, usage type, route of administration, therapeutic application, end user and region.

The diabetes segment will dominate the market in 2029.

North America holds the largest market share.

Market Leaders:



AMGEN INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BD

BAXTER

B. BRAUN SE

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GERRESHEIMER AG

LILLY

MERCK & CO. INC.

MEDTRONIC

PFIZER INC.

SANOFI

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

TERUMO CORP. YPSOMED

Related Reports:

Medical Devices: Technologies and Global Markets : This report provides an in-depth analysis of the medical device technology market, including market estimations, trends through 2029, major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics, regional opportunities, recent developments, and product portfolios. It also covers drivers, restraints, opportunities, emerging technologies, a regulatory scenario assessment, market projections for 2029 and market shares of key players.

2024 Medical Devices Research Review : This report provides comprehensive analysis of the global medical devices industry, covering product segments, regulatory landscape, key market drivers, competitive dynamics, and emerging technological trends.

Directly purchase a copy of the report from BCC Research.

For further information or any of these reports or to make a purchase, please contact ....

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA Email: ... Phone: +1 781-489-7301 For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page to access our market research library. Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.