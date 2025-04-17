Saudi Arabia Commercial Construction Industry Report 2025: Driven By Vision 2030, The Market Sees Significant Growth Through Government Investments
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|81
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$72.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$98.61 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Saudi Arabia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Scope of the Market
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Baseline Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Saudi Arabia Commercial Construction Market Overview
6. Saudi Arabia Commercial Construction Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
7. Riyadh Commercial Construction Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
8. Makkah Commercial Construction Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
9. Madinah Commercial Construction Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
10. Jeddah Commercial Construction Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
11. Tabuk Commercial Construction Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
12. Eastern Province Commercial Construction Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
13. Rest of Saudi Arabia Commercial Construction Market Outlook
13.1. Market Size & Forecast
13.2. Market Share & Forecast
14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Drivers
14.2. Challenges
15. Market Trends and Developments
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Kabbani Construction Group
16.2. Almabani General Contractors
16.3. AlKifah Contracting Company
16.4. Nesma & Partners Contracting Company Ltd.
16.5. AL-AYUNI Company
16.6. Construction & Planning Co. Ltd.
16.7. Contracting & Construction Enterprises Ltd.
16.8. Binladen Group Global Holding Company
16.9. Al-Rashid Trading & Contracting Co.
16.10. Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company
17. Strategic Recommendations
Saudi Arabian Commercial Construction Market
