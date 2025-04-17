AAFA Announces Innovative Program In Texas Serving Communities Facing Highest Rates Of Asthma

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Working with Health Care Originals and Rabbit Air, AAFA's HEAL initiative addresses gaps in asthma care by supporting patients with limited access to health care and resources

Washington, DC, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) announces an innovative new collaboration with Health Care Originals, Inc. (HCO) and Rabbit Air as part of AAFA's Health Equity Advancement and Leadership (HEAL) initiative. The new program - HEAL Texas - will launch in the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) area.

In AAFA's 2024 Asthma CapitalsTM report, the DFW area ranked among the top 20 most challenging areas to live with asthma in the U.S. due in part to higher-than-average asthma-related emergency department visits. In Dallas, 9.4% of adults live with asthma, compared to the state average of 7.9%. In 2022, the uninsured rate of 23.6% in Dallas was the second highest of all 100 cities analyzed in the Asthma Capitals report.

“AAFA consistently hears from the Dallas Fort Worth community about the barriers to asthma care for people with limited or no access to health insurance,” said Lynne Bosma, health equity director at AAFA.

AAFA works with local communities across the U.S. to support community-based health interventions tailored to populations most impacted by asthma and allergic diseases. As a result of AAFA's HEAL program, over 250 people now manage their asthma better and live healthier, more productive lives.

The risk of death from asthma increases as people age. AAFA's HEAL Texas program will provide adults living with asthma tools and resources to better manage their asthma. The free program will connect individuals to HCO's cutting-edge Nightingale Virtual Respiratory Care platform and AAFA's patient education and support resources. HCO employs AI and a patented wearable device that lets individuals track symptoms like coughing and wheezing, helping to manage respiratory attacks early on. Nightingale Virtual Respiratory Care includes a mobile app and network of pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, mental health therapists, and health coaches that give each individual a personalized, holistic, and effective new level of care. Nightingale also provides essential items through participation in the program, like Wi-Fi access, pest control, and food security.

”We want to design an asthma program that is easy to access and empowers adults to manage their asthma. Health Care Originals, Inc. became a natural fit for the program as we share a similar vision of improving the respiratory health of all people. The combination of their innovative technology and personalized care, along with AAFA's educational and support resources, offers exciting potential to help save lives,” stated Bosma.

"We are honored to partner with AAFA and bring Nightingale to Texas. Too many people are left to manage asthma alone, without the tools or support they need. This collaboration allows us to bring innovative, proactive respiratory care into people's homes and lives – and furthers our mission of creating a future where asthma doesn't have to control anyone's story," said Sharon Samjitsingh, CEO of Health Care Originals.

To help improve indoor air quality and reduce exposure to asthma and allergy triggers, participants will also receive an Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certified air purifier and replacement filter from Rabbit Air. As an early supporter of AAFA's HEAL programs, Rabbit continues to make a lasting impact in local communities through their generous donations.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) in our shared mission to bring clean air to communities that need it most. Supporting families affected by asthma through cleaner indoor environments is a cause we deeply believe in. Clean air shouldn't be a luxury-it's a necessity, and we remain committed to making it accessible for everyone,” said Tamina O'Brien, senior team member of Rabbit Air.

To learn more about AAFA's HEAL program and health equity work, visit: aafa.org/healthequity

The Texas HEAL program is an independent project of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, in collaboration with Health Care Originals, and made possible by support from Genentech and Rabbit Air.

About the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ( AAFA )

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit:

About Health Care Originals Inc.

Health Care Originals (HCO) is a venture-backed health tech company revolutionizing respiratory care with its AI-powered platform and wearable technology. By transforming proprietary data into actionable insights, HCO is improving outcomes for patients with asthma and COPD while reducing healthcare costs.

For additional information about Health Care Originals and the Nightingale Virtual Respiratory Care program, please visit

About Rabbit Air

Founded in 2004, Rabbit Air's mission is:“To offer our customers effective, innovative, and stylish products to improve air quality, backed by friendly, customer-centric service.” Over the years, this dedication has made Rabbit Air one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., earning it a place on Inc. magazine's list from 2009 to 2022.

About the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a healthier home.

Certified products include air cleaners, air filters, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, cleaning products and more. Visit for more information, visit

