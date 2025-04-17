Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.09 Per Share

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates fifteen branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

