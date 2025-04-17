Testing, Inspection, And Certification (TIC) Industry Report And Global Forecasts 2025-2030: Opportunities In Growing Emphasis On Achieving Net-Zero Emissions And Implementation Of Industry 4.0

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, Certification), Source (in-House, Outsourced), Application (Consumer Goods & Retail, Agriculture & Food, Chemical, Energy & Power) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With a projected CAGR of 3.4%, the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is anticipated to expand from USD 239.48 billion in 2025 to USD 282.76 billion by 2030

The market's growth is predominantly fueled by stringent government and industry regulations across automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors aimed at ensuring public safety, product quality, and compliance with environmental and trade standards. The automotive industry's new trends, like electric vehicles and ADAS systems, heighten the demand for testing. Healthcare relies on TIC services for medical device and pharmaceutical safety, while manufacturing emphasizes quality control and sustainability. Compliance enhancement propels businesses to utilize TIC services to build consumer confidence, adhere to international standards, and maintain competitiveness.

Testing services to maintain largest market share during the forecast period

The supremacy of testing services across sectors like automotive, healthcare, food, and electronics is attributed to the increasing need for precise product assessments to meet regulatory standards and consumer expectations. Testing is vital for companies aiming for compliance with global and regional regulations while ensuring reliability, safety, and product quality. Additionally, advancing technologies and complex supply chains spur demand for specialized and automated testing services. Heightened compliance requirements and growing consumer safety concerns anchor testing services as a significant contributor to product integrity and market competitiveness in the TIC industry.

Agriculture & Food application to have significant market share

Growth in this sector is propelled by stringent regulatory requirements for food safety, rigorous quality standards, and rising consumer demand for certified, safe, and quality-proven products. Real-time monitoring and testing of agricultural products and adherence to international export standards further amplify TIC service demand. Moreover, increased focus on sustainable agricultural practices and processed food safety enhances the roles of inspection and certification, underpinning TIC services' crucial involvement in agriculture and food sectors.

China to lead TIC market growth in Asia Pacific

Spearheading the Asia Pacific TIC market, China's flourishing manufacturing sector necessitates sharp quality and safety assessments to meet domestic and international standards. As a global trade leader, China enforces certifications to satisfy export requirements. Rising consumer awareness of product safety and quality prompts businesses to heavily invest in TIC services. Collectively, these factors position China as a significant contributor to the TIC market's regional growth landscape.

Breakdown of primaries:

In-depth interviews were carried out with executives from leading organizations in the TIC market, including CEOs, marketing directors, and innovation and technology directors.



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 50%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 25%, Directors - 30%, and Others - 40% By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 25%, and RoW - 10%

The TIC market is dominated by key global players such as SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), DEKRA (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), DNV GL (Norway), Applus+ (Spain), TUV Rheinland (Germany), TUV Nord Group (Germany), TUV SUD (Germany), UL LLC (US), Element Materials Technology (UK), ALS (Australia), MISTRAS Group (US), and Lloyd's Register Group Services Limited (UK). The study provides an in-depth competitive analysis of these leading players, detailing their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the TIC market growth.

Insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new solution/service launches in the TIC market.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets and regional analysis across the TIC market.

Exhaustive information on new solutions/services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the TIC market. In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, and more.

Key Attributes:

