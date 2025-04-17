Testing, Inspection, And Certification (TIC) Industry Report And Global Forecasts 2025-2030: Opportunities In Growing Emphasis On Achieving Net-Zero Emissions And Implementation Of Industry 4.0
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|569
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$239.48 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$282.76 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Enforcement of Stringent Guidelines to Ensure High Product Quality Rising Adoption of Connected Technologies to Improve Manufacturing Expansion of Consumer Markets in Developing Countries Proliferation of Counterfeit and Fraudulent Products
Challenges
- Disrupted Supply Chains due to Geopolitical Tensions
Opportunities
- Emphasis on Achieving Net-Zero Emissions Implementation of Industry 4.0
Case Studies
- Sgs SA Conducted Production Well Tests for Oil Company to Ensure Compliance with Noc Regulations Ndt Global Helped Pipeline Operator Combat Internal Pitting Corrosion in Pipelines and Improve Inspection Accuracy Ndt Global Provided Inspection Services to Pipeline Operator for Precise Identification of Complex Crack-Like Features
Company Profiles
- Sgs SA Bureau Veritas Intertek Group PLC Tuv Rheinland Tuv Sud Dekra Eurofins Scientific Dnv Gl Applus+ Tuv Nord Group Ul LLC Element Materials Technology ALS Mistras Group Lloyd's Register Group Services Limited Apave Irclass Normec Qs Thomas Bell-Wright International Consultants Hohenstein Astm Vde Pruf- Und Zertifizierungsinstitut GmbH Keystone Compliance Washington Laboratories, Ltd. Force Technology Kiwa Rina S.P.A. Technicka Inspekcia, A.S. Turk Loydu Safety Assessment Federation (Safed) Hv Technologies Inc. Core Laboratories Ncml Amspec Group Asurequality Medistri SA Gateway Analytical Nippon Kaiji Kentei Kyokai Humber Inspection International Baltic Control The British Standards Institution Opus Group Ab Team, Inc. Favareto SA Lenor Group Cotecna Acuren Fprimec Solutions Inc. Fime Csa Group Testing & Certification Inc. ABS Group of Companies, Inc. Socotec Nemko Rti Laboratories Nsf Qima Hqts Group Ltd. Sai Group Sirim Qas International Icim Group
