Red Phone Booth To Host Kentucky Derby Watch Party Celebration

Watch Party Event Set for ﻿Saturday, May 3rd at 5 PM

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Red Phone Booth will host a Kentucky Derby Watch Party Celebration on Saturday, May 3 (doors open at 5:00 PM) at their locations in Atlanta and Buckhead, GA, Nashville, TN, and The Colony, TX. Known for its elegant 1920's Prohibition-era style and award-winning craft cocktails, Red Phone Booth is pulling out all the stops to bring the spirit of Churchill Downs to life. Grab your finest fascinator, hat or most dapper bow tie for an unforgettable event experience with a 1920's speakeasy flair.Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary welcome cocktail upon arrival, setting the tone for a festive evening of Southern charm and high-stakes fun. Enjoy a curated selection of light bites and sip on signature themed cocktails while cheering on“The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.”The event will also feature exciting raffle prizes, and a Best Dressed Competition for both men and women - so come dressed to impress in your Derby best. Whether you're rocking a classic seersucker suit or a bold and beautiful hat, you just might walk away with bragging rights and a little something extra.Red Phone Booth is a luxurious, speakeasy-inspired lounge, offering an unparalleled atmosphere of elegance, expertly crafted cocktails and world-class service. Red Phone Booth is committed to providing an exclusive experience, bringing together the best of vintage glamour with contemporary style. The ambiance, evoking the speakeasy culture of the Prohibition-era, is the perfect setting for a night of fun, fashion and the excitement of racing.Each location will have live entertainment from 5 PM to 8:30 PM featuring local favorites:Atlanta, GA (downtown): After HoursBuckhead, GA: Michael Walters BandNashville, TN: The Satin DollzThe Colony, TX: Jasper Fearon BandRed Phone Booth is a premier destination for those seeking an unique Derby Watch Party with an unparalleled level of service and sophistication. Whether you're in it for the high speed stakes or fashionable fun, Red Phone Booth offers an evening filled with memories that will last a lifetime.Red Phone Booth's goal is to provide each guest with the most memorable experience, always looking for opportunities to exceed each guest's expectations, while maintaining a sincere gracious attitude. From the comfort of the seating to the training and knowledge of the staff, and the quality of the air, it is all of these things and more that allow for Red Phone Booth to deliver an unparalleled experience for its guests.Limited tickets are available to the public at $33 at under events / each location. This is a 21 and over event.ABOUT RED PHONE BOOTH:Red Phone Booth features a stunning interior reminiscent of a clandestine hideaway as the venue showcases an exquisite design that includes vintage-inspired décor, plush seating, and dimly lit surroundings, creating an atmosphere that exudes timeless elegance.Red Phone Booth offers a world-class mixology program curated by an expert team of bartenders. Patrons can expect a cocktail menu featuring an extensive selection of over 400+ spirits including rare bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila and Japanese whisky selections. Guests have come to expect the finest attention to detail that provides for exceptional cocktails including 100% fresh squeezed juices to include lemon, lime, orange, pineapple and cranberry juices.With its intimate ambiance, handcrafted cocktails, and unparalleled service, Red Phone Booth offers an extraordinary destination for members to conclude their day with colleagues over a specialty craft cocktail, enjoy the walk-in humidor and small plate menu. While the exclusive lounge is open to the public, part of the unique prohibition experience is that guests need a secret phone number from a member or local hotel concierge to dial into the restored London antique red phone booth to gain entry.Red Phone Booth is known for its exclusive member tasting events where members sample flights of whiskey, bourbon, scotch or tequila and learn the spirits' history from key leaders in the industry.For more information about Red Phone Booth visit .View full Press Release here:

