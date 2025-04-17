Sumit Releases New Single 'Including You' Off Forthcoming Album Find A Way

SUMiT - Including You (Video Still by Dom Bruno)

SUMiT - Including You

SUMiT - Including You - Album Art

SUMiT delivers raw emotion in "Including You," released April 17, alongside a powerful music video. The track sets the tone for his upcoming album Find A Way.

- SUMiTNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh off the release of his powerful new single and music video "Including You " (April 17), genre-bending hip-hop artist SUMiT continues to cement his reputation as one of the most honest voices in the game. The track is the second single following "Motion," from his upcoming album Find A Way, set to release on May 1, 2025."Including You" is a raw, soul-baring track that explores themes of self-loathing, estrangement, mortality, and forgiveness. The track was produced by Buckroll, recorded and mixed by Samuel Rosario, mastered by Fred Miller, and executive produced by Danny DiRoberto. The emotionally gripping music video, directed by Dom Bruno of ripe-tangerines., dropped alongside the single and is now available on YouTube.Listeners can expect "Including You" to begin as a cold and unflinching reflection of self-loathing, gradually transforming into an empowered gesture of grace and empathy toward others. The song serves as an honest assessment of the human condition-how we lose ourselves, and how we try to find our way back. SUMiT explores his own flaws with vulnerability and self-awareness, offering a raw emotional core that evolves into understanding and ultimately, forgiveness. Mortality looms throughout the track, with the chorus resonating like a eulogy delivered by a loved one left behind. It's an intensely personal piece that speaks universally, and according to SUMiT, it's the kind of song that would hit him hardest if he heard it from someone else."Including You starts as a cold reflection of self-loathing and ends as an empowered extension of grace towards others," says SUMiT. "It's about understanding, forgiving, and letting go."...SUMiT holds nothing back, pulling listeners into a world of emotional conflict and clarity. The chorus, "Everything including you's a damn shame," hits like a eulogy wrapped in rap, mourning both relationships and the parts of ourselves we've had to leave behind.In addition to the release, SUMiT is set to bring "Including You" to the stage as momentum builds toward his album launch. He'll be opening for Dave East on April 20 at Big Night Live in Boston, delivering a live preview of the energy and emotion behind the track. SUMiT is also hitting the road as a supporting act on 11 dates of Millyz's Blanco 7 Tour, continuing to grow his fanbase with raw, high-impact performances across the country.Listen to "Including You" now:The official music video for "Including You" is now live on SUMiT's official artist YouTube channel.Watch the video:ADDITIONAL TRACK DETAILS:Artist: SUMiTSong Title: Including YouListen now:Track Produced By: BuckrollGenre: Hip Hop/RapISRC #: TCAJN2556412UPC: 859704131677Recorded & Mixed by: Sammy RosarioMastered By: Fred MillerExecutive Producer: Danny DiRobertoMusic Video Directed By: Dom Bruno (Ripetangerines)UPCOMING LIVE APPEARANCES:April 20, 2025 – Opening for Dave East at Big Night Live, Boston, MASpring/Summer 2025 – Opening for 11 dates on Millyz Blanco 7 Tour (full list of cities & dates can be found HERE )ABOUT SUMiTSUMiT is an artist from Worcester, MA, known for his captivating passion and creative genius. Since his 2020 debut EP, "Stimulus: A Socially Distant EP," he has released over 60 songs independently and collaborated with industry heavyweights such as Fabolous, Sean Kingston, The Hoodies, OT the Real, Dave East, Millyz, Termanology, and others, showcasing his ability to blend insightful lyricism with diverse musical styles.SUMiT's live performances have taken him across the US to Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Providence, where he's graced stages and shared bills with artists such as Fabolous, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, Cappella Grey, and Jay Critch. SUMiT opened for The LOX in Providence on February 22, 2025, and showcased at SXSW 2025. He will open for Dave East at Big Night Live on April 20 in Boston and will support Millyz's upcoming Blanco 7 Tour on 11 dates from May - June 2025.SUMiT continues to uplift and inspire his audience with his heartfelt and genuine artistry, authenticity, and innovation in hip-hop. He remains deeply connected to his roots and family, driven by a mission to spread a message of hope and perseverance through his music.CONNECT WITH SUMiT:Album: Find A Way – Drops May 1, 2025Streaming Now: "Including You" on all major platformsWebsite:Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @summitmusicofficialYouTube: @SUMiTMusicOfficialChannelSpotify:Bands In Town:###

SUMiT - "Including You" (Official Video)

