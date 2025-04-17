Russian Forces Intensify Operations In Orikhiv Sector, Deploying Assault Units Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian occupation forces have escalated their activity in the Orikhiv sector, shifting from assault groups to larger, more organized assault units.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, in an exclusive commentary given to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The enemy in southern Ukraine is adapting its assault tactics. Previously, they primarily attacked with small infantry groups consisting of five to seven assault vehicles, attempting to seize our positions. However, for the second time-first on Sunday and again yesterday-they attempted larger-scale assaults, starting with an assault platoon and an assault company. Yesterday, they even attempted an assault at the battalion level. These actions took place in the Orikhiv sector near the settlements of Stepove, Lobkove, Mali Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, and Shcherbaky," Voloshyn stated.

According to him, between 320 and 350 enemy troops participated in the assault. In addition to infantry forces, they deployed approximately 40 armored combat vehicles, including three tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and up to ten buggy-type vehicles.

Russian troops intensify attacks in southern Ukraine – military spokesperson

“The air reconnaissance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces spotted the enemy advancing from deep positions early and attacked them with drones and artillery. The first hit on enemy armored vehicles occurred eight kilometers from the front line, enabling long-range targeting. As a result, three infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed at that stage. The battle then intensified, with the active phase lasting approximately two and a half hours. During the engagement, Ukrainian forces eliminated 29 units of military equipment, damaged three tanks, and killed 140 Russian infantrymen,” the spokesman added.

Voloshyn stated that the enemy was forced to retreat after failing to achieve its objectives. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued eliminating infantry attempting to take cover.

“This is the second time in recent days that the enemy has tried to breach this bridgehead using small infantry groups. They have now shifted tactics, employing larger mechanized assaults, with entire battalions engaged in battle,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, 125 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front over the past day.