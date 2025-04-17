Russian Troops Shell Nikopol With Heavy Artillery: Two Dead, Five Wounded
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Two men, aged 56 and 61, were killed in Nikopol. Russians targeted the city with heavy artillery, killing them. Five others were injured, four of whom are in serious condition in the hospital," Lysak wrote.
The shelling caused a fire and extensive damage to infrastructure, including a shop, a cafe, private homes, outbuildings, a car, and a bus stop.Read also: Russians launch combined attack on Kherson , civilians injured
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of April 16, Russian drones attacked Dnipro, resulting in three deaths and 31 injuries.
