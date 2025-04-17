Russian Troops Shell Nikopol With Heavy Artillery: Two Dead, Five Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a heavy artillery attack on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two civilians and injuring five others.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Two men, aged 56 and 61, were killed in Nikopol. Russians targeted the city with heavy artillery, killing them. Five others were injured, four of whom are in serious condition in the hospital," Lysak wrote.

The shelling caused a fire and extensive damage to infrastructure, including a shop, a cafe, private homes, outbuildings, a car, and a bus stop.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of April 16, Russian drones attacked Dnipro, resulting in three deaths and 31 injuries.

Photo credit: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA