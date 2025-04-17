Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Troops Shell Nikopol With Heavy Artillery: Two Dead, Five Wounded

Russian Troops Shell Nikopol With Heavy Artillery: Two Dead, Five Wounded


2025-04-17 07:08:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a heavy artillery attack on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two civilians and injuring five others.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Two men, aged 56 and 61, were killed in Nikopol. Russians targeted the city with heavy artillery, killing them. Five others were injured, four of whom are in serious condition in the hospital," Lysak wrote.

The shelling caused a fire and extensive damage to infrastructure, including a shop, a cafe, private homes, outbuildings, a car, and a bus stop.

Read also: Russians launch combined attack on Kherson , civilians injured

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of April 16, Russian drones attacked Dnipro, resulting in three deaths and 31 injuries.

Photo credit: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

MENAFN17042025000193011044ID1109441354

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search