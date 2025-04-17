Azerbaijan, Slovenia Forge New Business Ties With Preliminary Deals

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Slovenia have already reached preliminary agreements between their respective companies, signaling a new chapter of economic cooperation between the two nations, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, as he said during a joint press conference with Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, who is currently on an official visit to Baku.

Bayramov added that they believe there are significant opportunities for Slovenian companies to participate in reconstruction and development projects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions.

He emphasized that the Slovenian delegation was thoroughly briefed on the large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts underway in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"A business forum involving Azerbaijani and Slovenian companies will be held today," Bayramov added.

"Notably, Azerbaijani natural gas is already being supplied to Slovenia. As part of today's forum, discussions will be held on specific projects. Some companies have already reached preliminary agreements."

The developments mark a strengthening of bilateral ties, particularly in post-conflict reconstruction, energy cooperation, and private sector collaboration.