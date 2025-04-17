Medical Tubing Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Catheters & Cannulas Segment Witnesses Rapid Growth Fueled By Minimally Invasive Medical Interventions

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tubing Market by Material (Plastics, Rubbers, Specialty Polymers), Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems), Structure (Single-Lumen, Multi-Lumen, Co-Extruded, Tapered Or Bump, Braided) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical tubing market is set to expand from USD 12.53 billion in 2025 to a projected USD 18.41 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 8.0%

This growth is attributed to a rise in chronic diseases like cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and respiratory illnesses which require medical equipment such as catheters, infusion devices, and ventilators that heavily depend on tubing. Particularly, the increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions such as asthma and tuberculosis has surged demand for ventilator tubing systems. An aging population, more susceptible to chronic diseases and surgery, further escalates this demand.

Moreover, the shift towards minimally invasive procedures elevates the need for medical tubing in drug administration and fluid delivery systems. Strategic maneuvers by companies, such as product launches and mergers, enhance market reach and visibility. Stringent regulatory mandates and heightened government investment in healthcare infrastructure are bolstering market growth through superior tubing products across various applications. Consequently, these dynamics are positioning the medical tubing market for sustained growth in the foreseeable future.

Rubber Tubing: The Second Fastest-Growing Material

Rubber remains the second fastest-growing material in the market due to its flexibility, durability, and biocompatibility. Both natural and synthetic rubbers, including silicone, latex, and TPE, provide strong resistance to extreme temperatures, chemicals, and sterilization processes, making them ideal for catheters, respiratory devices, and surgical drainage systems. Silicone rubber, in particular, is widely used in implantable and long-term medical devices due to its remarkable biocompatibility.

Advancements in rubber formulations, such as antimicrobial coatings and enhanced tensile strength, have bolstered its use, particularly in critical care, as the need for medical devices utilizing rubber tubing increases with the prevalence of chronic conditions. Consequently, healthcare innovation continues to drive the adoption of rubber tubing.

Braided Tubing: A Fast-Growing Structure

Braided tubing ranks as the second fastest-growing structure, offering an optimal blend of strength, flexibility, and resistance. The reinforcement within its structure, typically made of stainless steel or nylon, enables it to withstand high pressure and kinking, making it suitable for high-performance applications like catheters, endoscopes, and cardiovascular devices.

As demand for minimally invasive procedures grows, requiring tubing capable of navigating complex anatomical paths without compromising performance, braided tubing becomes increasingly essential. Its ability to endure sterilization while maintaining structural integrity aligns with the stringent safety standards of the medical sector.

Catheters & Cannulas: A Key Application

The market for catheters & cannulas, crucial components in minimally invasive interventions, continues to expand. These tools are preferred for their utility in safer, less invasive medical procedures. Their use spans cardiovascular interventions, urinary drainage, and intravenous therapies, alongside the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses.

Technological advancements in catheter and cannula materials enhance their functionality and safety. Furthermore, the shift towards outpatient treatments and home healthcare scenarios elevates their relevance, particularly in portable equipment like infusion pumps.

Regional Growth: The Middle East & Africa Market

The MEA region is emerging as the second fastest-growing market for medical tubing. With substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure by governments in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa, there is a marked increase in demand for sophisticated medical tubing solutions to equip modernized hospitals and clinics.

The uptick in chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions calls for advanced medical tubing applications. Moreover, the region's increasing geriatric population drives demand for progressive medical treatment options. A move towards home healthcare and wearable devices, alongside regional production enhancements, continues to boost market growth while reducing import dependency.

The competitive landscape includes key players such as Saint-Gobain, Freudenberg Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, The Lubrizol Corporation, and others who strategically navigate the market dynamics through product innovation and regional expansion.

Key Drivers: Growth in geriatric demographics, a surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, stringent quality norms, and extrusion technology advancements.

Opportunities: Innovation in polymers and healthcare infrastructure investments. Competitive Analysis: Detailed insights on major players and their strategic initiatives.

