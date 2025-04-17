India Working Closely With Belgium To Extradite PNB Fraud Accused Mehul Choksi, Govt Says

MENAFN - Live Mint) On Mehul Choksi's arrest, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "Based on our extradition request, he was arrested. We are working closely with the Belgium side on his extradition." Indian jeweler Mehul Choksi, who has been accused of involvement in one of India's biggest bank frauds, has been arrested in Belgium on April 14.

Mehul Choksi and his diamond tycoon nephew Nirav Modi are accused of a $1.8 billion fraud involving Punjab National Bank , India's second-largest public lender. Both fled India in 2018.

Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday in the Belgian port city of Antwerp, one of the most important diamond trading hubs in the world. His lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, told reporters that Choksi's legal team would file an appeal for his release.

Punjab National Bank accused Choksi, Modi and others of fraud by using fake financial documents to get loans to buy and import jewels.

Nirav Modi, who built an international jewelry empire that stretched from India to New York and Hong Kong, was arrested in Britain in 2019. He has been in prison since.