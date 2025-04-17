India's Economic Fundamentals Are Strong, Growth To Continue: Industry Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) India's economic growth story is expected to strengthen further, backed by strong fundamentals, robust policymaking, and a skilled talent pool, top industry leaders said.

Speaking to IANS on the sideline of 120th anniversary celebrations of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) here, they expressed optimism about the country's economic trajectory in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

JK Tyre & Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said: "So far, so good -- and I'm sure it will continue to grow because our fundamentals are good and sound."

"The government is keen and working earnestly on building strong bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for further collaboration globally," Singhania told IANS.

Echoing the sentiment, PHDCCI President Hemant Jain highlighted that India is in a "sweet spot" on the global map.

"Inflation is under control, the market is looking good, and we have one of the most stable governments in the region. India is now the centre of attention globally," Jain told IANS.

Jain added that strong ties between global leaders, including PM Modi and the US leadership, would ensure further progress in trade relations.

He expressed confidence that India would continue to benefit from global shifts in trade patterns.

Jain noted that India already has the skills and knowledge base to become a global leader in AI. "It's about directing our talent towards building platforms and assuming leadership over time," he said.

Khaitan & Co Founder and Managing Partner, Suman Jyoti Khaitan, also stressed that India's growth will continue due to sound basics and strong policy support.

"India has substantial infrastructure improvements, focused policymaking, and entrepreneurial talent. We are in a good position to benefit from changes in the global economy," he told IANS.

He also welcomed the government's focus on skill development and the rollout of internship programmes.

"These will help bridge the gap between industry needs and student readiness, and create a stronger, job-ready workforce," Khaitan said.