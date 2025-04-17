Diesel Generator Industry Report 2025 And Global Forecasts To 2029: Major Players Like Caterpillar And Cummins Drive Innovations
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|304
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$17.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$23.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Demand for Uninterrupted and Reliable Power Supply Rising Power Outages
Challenges
- Implementation of Stringent Regulations by Governments to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions Rising Investments by Utilities in Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Systems
Opportunities
- Rising Urbanization and Industrialization Growing Electrification of Rural and Remote Areas in Developing Countries
Case studies
- Vaccine Distribution Center Collaborated with Generac Industrial Power to Address Critical Backup Power Needs Vera Cruz City Hospital Collaborated with Integgral Sistemas De Energia to Install Diesel Generators for Backup Power Skanska Contacted FG Wilson and Bells Control Equipment Ltd. to Install Three FG Wilson 2,500 Kva Diesel Generator Sets at Heron Tower
Company Profiles
- Caterpillar Cummins Inc. Generac Power Systems, Inc. Rolls-Royce PLC Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Aggreko Kohler Co. Wartsila Atlas Copco Ab Weichai Holding Group Co. Ltd. Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Hyundai Power Products Mahindra Powerol Anglo Belgian Corporation Nv FG Wilson J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. Doosan Corporation Ashok Leyland Kubota Corporation Kirloskar Other Players Aksa Power Generation Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Man Energy Solutions Denyo Co. Ltd. Pronk Machinery B.V.
