Single Cell Analysis Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2024-2025 & 2029: Key Industry Players Propel Innovation In Expanding Single-Cell Analysis Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|492
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$6.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Technological Advancements in Single-Cell Analysis Products Rising Prevalence of Cancer Increasing R&D in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries Growth in Stem Cell Research Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
Restraints
- High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis Products
Opportunities
- High Growth Potential of Single-Cell Sequencing Integration of Microfluidics in Single-Cell Analysis Rising Potential in Emerging Asian Markets
Challenges
- Lack of Standardization in Protocols and Quality Control Procedures Technical Limitations of Single-Cell Analysis Mounting Ethical and Privacy Concerns
Company Profiles
- Bd Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Danaher Corporation 10X Genomics Merck KGaA Agilent Technologies, Inc. Qiagen Illumina, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Diasorin S.P.A. Standard Biotools Tecan Trading AG Sartorius AG Corning Incorporated Cytek Biosciences Takara Bio Inc. Biomerieux Revvity Bio-Techne Pacbio Bruker Promega Corporation Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC Singleron Biotechnologies Cell Microsystems Nanocellect Biomedical Rarecyte, Inc. Bico Menarini Group
