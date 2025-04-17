HTX DAO Approves First Proposals Via Token-Weighted Voting, Advancing Decentralized Governance And Brand Building

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization committed to building a transparent and community-driven Web3 financial hub, announced the successful ratification of its first two community governance proposals - HIP-001: HTX DAO Committee Member Policy, and HIP-002: HTX DAO's Official Interview Series "The DAO Talks". Both proposals garnered significant community engagement and received broad support via $HTX token-weighted voting, officially entering the implementation stage.

This marks a major milestone in HTX DAO's progression toward decentralized governance and ecosystem development. It demonstrates the DAO's continued commitment to decentralization, participation, and open collaboration, laying the foundation for a more transparent, inclusive, and interactive DAO model.

*Full Announcement:

HIP-001: A Modular Governance System from Policy to Practice

HIP-001 establishes a fundamental governance structure for HTX DAO, setting forth the responsibilities of committee members, a modular governance structure, term and rotation mechanisms, and a hybrid formation model. Key elements include:



Implementation of a modular governance mechanism , with 1–2 committee members assigned to each module;

Introduction of term limits and a rotation system to ensure continuity and community engagement;

Adoption of a hybrid selection model combining community elections with appointed members to balance decentralization and stability; Clear delegation of responsibilities, including proposal drafting, coordination, execution, and community feedback collection.

HIP-001 provides the initial standardized and scalable framework for HTX DAO's governance, laying a solid institutional foundation for future developments such as governance tooling, committee incentives, and additional governance modules. The new framework facilitates broader community involvement in decision-making and governance, enhancing the DAO's professionalism, operational efficiency, and transparency.

As the committee expands with more members, HTX DAO's governance will become increasingly diverse and representative, driving deeper decentralization across the ecosystem.

HIP-002: Empowering Governance Through Content and Building Communication Channels

HIP-002 launches a new branded content initiative titled "The DAO Talks", led by second-term honorary committee member DaDa and produced by HTX DAO. The series will feature interviews with promising Web3 projects, discussions on DAO governance, analysis of market trends, and interactive AMAs with the community.

Airing weekly on X Spaces and HTX Live, the program functions as both a regular touchpoint for HTX DAO's outreach and a strategic conduit linking the community, project teams, and investors. Through open conversations with high-potential projects, the series offers a community-driven perspective to boost token listing decisions on the HTX exchange and acts as a discovery mechanism for ecosystem growth. Paired with real-time market insights and community engagement through AMAs, the initiative strengthens user participation and offers $HTX holders access to rewards such as airdrops and whitelist opportunities.

HTX DAO is redefining governance as a transparent and participatory process, evolving from a closed organization to a collaborative hub that links projects, exchanges, and users, thereby delivering decentralized coordination and shared value creation. By integrating content with governance, HTX DAO is establishing an efficient platform for communication, due diligence, and ecosystem synergy.

Community-Driven Future for HTX DAO

The transition of HIP-001 and HIP-002 from conceptualization to reality is a direct result of community votes and widespread support. These proposals fortify the DAO's institutional foundation and underscore its inherent dynamism.

Looking ahead, HTX DAO remains committed to its principles of openness, transparency, and community-driven governance. The DAO will continue to encourage global contributors to actively participate in building a more inclusive, sustainable, and decentralized ecosystem.

About HTX DAO

As a multi-chain deployed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), HTX DAO demonstrates an innovative governance approach. It pioneers a blended CeFi/DeFi paradigm, including listing and community governance, through its focus on building an exchange DAO and a free financial hub ecosystem. Unlike traditional corporate structures, it adopts a decentralized governance structure composed of a diversified group, jointly committed to the success of this organization. This unique ecosystem advocates openness and encourages all DAO participants to propose ideas that can promote the development of HTX DAO.

Contact information

Website:

Email Address: ...

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the HTX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at