South Sudan Health Sector Transformation Project: Innovating Health System Development Amid Challenges

The Ministry of Health (MoH) and World Health Organization (WHO) have signed the health systems strengthening output agreement component of the Health Sector Transformation Project (HSTP) today, ushering in a new era of strengthened healthcare across the country.

South Sudan faces health challenges exacerbated by conflict, inadequate infrastructure, and the impacts of climate change. WHO estimates indicate that the maternal mortality rate has progressively increased over the last 10 years to emerge as the highest globally at 1 223 deaths per 100,000 live births. While newborn and child mortality rates are high at 64 and 99 per 1 000 live births, respectively, and have remained stagnant over the same period.

The HSTP brings a national approach to health service delivery that replaces multiple donor funded programs supporting the health sector, including the Health Pooled Fund (HPF), Covid-19 Emergency Response, and Health Systems Strengthening (CERSSP) projects. WHO support complements operational support provided through UNICEF and focuses on introducing innovative approaches to developing the health system of the country, within the context of multiple and persisting humanitarian challenges over the three-year project lifetime.

The HSTP is funded through the health Muti Donor Trust Fund, which includes the World Bank, Foreign, Commonwealth&Development Office (FCDO), Canada, European Union (EU) amongst other donors amounting to USD 12.7 million.

Dr Anin Ngot Mou, Undersecretary Ministry of Health stated that, "HSTP is a crucial step towards ensuring that health resources are better able to ensure our citizens have access to high-quality healthcare services. This signing of the health system strengthening output agreement of the project is significant milestone as it marks the first time the Ministry of Health is leading such an extensive endeavor. We are committed to taking full responsibility and collaborating with WHO and other partners to enhance governance, broaden health services, and move towards a sustainable healthcare system."

“This presents an opportunity to introduce new and unique innovations that will build a resilient health system for South Sudan, which will better respond to the people's unique challenges”, said Dr Humphrey Karamagi, WHO Representative for South Sudan.“The HSTP is aligned with and will significantly contribute to HSSP strategies and interventions for ensuring equal access to essential health services, strengthening health systems, and forming partnerships to achieve Universal Health Coverage.” WHO is committed to working with all stakeholders under the leadership of the Government at all levels to support the implementation of this HSTP and support movement towards Universal Health Coverage for the people of South Sudan.

The signing ceremony reinforces the Government's commitment to health sector transformation under the theme "Together Towards Achieving Better Health Outcomes". This collaborative effort across the health sector stakeholders signifies a unified approach to improving health outcomes and building a resilient health sector in the context of the ongoing humanitarian challenges.

