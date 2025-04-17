403
Brazil’S Electricity Sector Reform: Full Liberalization Of The Free Market By 2028
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Energy and Mines Minister Alexandre Silveira announced a sweeping reform to fully liberalize the electricity market by 2028, enabling all consumers-including households-to choose suppliers freely.
The plan, confirmed by ministry documents, expands subsidies to exempt 60 million low-income families from energy bills, up from 50 million currently receiving partial discounts.
This dual strategy aims to boost competition while shielding vulnerable populations from rising costs. The reform mandates that industrial and commercial consumers gain free-market access by March 2027, with households following in 2028.
Consumers will retain physical grid connections to local distributors but negotiate contracts independently, akin to telecom or banking portability. New tariff models-hourly, fixed, or prepaid-will diversify pricing, while a“supplier of last resort” safeguards against provider failures.
Subsidies for low-income households will cost 6.7 billion reais ($1.1 billion) in 2025, part of broader sector subsidies totaling 41 billion reais ($6.9 billion).
The government intends to offset these costs by reducing subsidies for large corporations that self-generate power, which currently inflate prices for other consumers. A new charge will mitigate financial risks for distributors facing customer migration to the free market.
Studies by consultancies and industry groups project the liberalization could unlock 20 billion reais ($3.4 billion) in consumer savings, spurring GDP growth by 0.56% and creating 700,000 jobs.
Brazil's Energy Reform
Infrastructure investments exceeding 60 billion reais ($10.2 billion) will modernize transmission networks, generating 100,000 construction jobs. The reform also integrates distributed solar generation into the subsidy framework, requiring self-producers to pay grid fees.
Finance Minister Fernando Haddad clarified that no formal subsidy-expansion proposal has reached his desk, signaling inter-ministerial negotiations. The reform aligns with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's efforts to stabilize approval ratings, which have dipped amid inflation concerns.
Critics warn that delayed regulatory clarity-such as meter-upgrade costs and billing transparency-could slow implementation. Brazil's power sector overhaul balances social equity with market modernization, prioritizing affordability for 60 million households while inviting private innovation.
The plan, slated for congressional review by mid-2025, faces scrutiny over its fiscal mechanics but reflects a broader push to align energy policy with economic resilience and climate goals.
