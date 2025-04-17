Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Thursday, April 17, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-17 06:17:16
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, or international competitions, the excitement is guaranteed. With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Asian and European Competitions

  • 12:50 AM – Al-Hilal x Al-Khaleej – Campeonato Saudita
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 1:45 PM – Fiorentina x Celje – UEFA Conference League (Quarterfinal-Second Leg)
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 1:45 PM – Jagiellonia x Real Betis – UEFA Conference League (Quarterfinal-Second Leg)
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 3:00 PM – Al-Fateh x Al-Ittihad – Campeonato Saudita
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 4:00 PM – Eintracht Frankfurt x Tottenham – UEFA Europa League (Quarterfinal-Second Leg)
    Channels: Band and Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 4:00 PM – Manchester United x Lyon – UEFA Europa League (Quarterfinal-Second Leg)
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 4:00 PM – Mosaic of UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Matches
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV


South American Competitions

  • 5:00 PM – Barracas Central x Defensores Belgrano – Copa Argentina
    Channels: DSports
  • 9:00 PM – Fortaleza CEIF x Llaneros – Campeonato Colombiano
    Channels: DSports

Brazilian Domestic Leagues

  • 4:00 PM – Internacional x Cruzeiro – Brasileirão Feminino
    Channels: TV Brasil
  • 7:00 PM – Goiás x Vila Nova – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 8:00 PM – Criciúma x Athletic – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Disney+
  • 8:00 PM – CRB x Volta Redonda – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Disney+
  • 8:00 PM – Botafogo-SP x Remo – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:00 PM – Ferroviária x Atlético-GO – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Cruzeiro x Bahia – Brasileirão Série A
    Channels: Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM – América-MG x Amazonas – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: RedeTV, ESPN 4, Disney+, and Youtube/@desimpedidos

English Domestic League

  • 4:00 PM – Bradford City x Notts County – EFL League Two
    Channels: Disney+

