Palmeiras Ends Internacional’S Unbeaten Run, Takes Provisional Lead In Brazil’S Top Flight
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Palmeiras defeated Internacional 1-0 at Estádio Beira-Rio on Wednesday, breaking the home team's 17-match unbeaten streak in official games.
The match, reported by CNN Brasil, saw Uruguayan forward Facundo Torres score his first goal for Palmeiras in the 18th minute of the second half, securing a result that carried major implications for both clubs.
This win marked Palmeiras' fifth consecutive victory in the season and pushed them to ten points from four matches, placing them at the top of the Brazilian league table, at least provisionally.
Flamengo, level on points, could still surpass them on goal difference depending on their own result. Internacional, meanwhile, dropped to ninth place with five points, highlighting the immediate cost of their first defeat of the year.
The first half unfolded with few clear chances. Palmeiras threatened early when Estêvão found Vitor Roque, whose shot forced a save from Internacional's goalkeeper Anthoni.
The hosts controlled possession but failed to convert it into real danger, as Palmeiras' defense consistently blocked their advances. The match's rhythm shifted after the break, with Internacional nearly scoring through Enner Valencia, only for the forward to miss the target.
Palmeiras Clinch Victory Against Internacional
Palmeiras capitalized on their best chance just before the hour mark. Richard Ríos outmaneuvered Bernabei on the right and delivered a precise cross to Facundo Torres, who finished calmly to put the visitors ahead.
Palmeiras almost doubled their lead minutes later, but Estêvão's effort narrowly missed. Internacional pressed for an equalizer, with Valencia and Bernabei testing Palmeiras' goalkeeper Weverton, who responded with decisive saves.
In stoppage time, Internacional thought they had scored, but the goal was ruled out for offside. This result not only snapped Internacional's unbeaten run but also signaled Palmeiras' growing efficiency.
Last season, Palmeiras struggled to convert chances, but now they secured victory with clinical precision, needing just one shot on target in the second half to claim all three points.
Both teams now turn their attention to the next round, with Palmeiras facing Fortaleza and Internacional preparing for a high-stakes derby against Grêmio.
For business observers, Palmeiras' consistency and ability to correct last year's inefficiencies position them as serious contenders, while Internacional must regroup quickly to stay competitive in a tight league race.
