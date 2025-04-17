403
Santos Secures Crucial League Victory As Neymar’S Career Faces New Uncertainty
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos FC clinched their first 2025 Campeonato Brasileiro win with a 2-0 victory over Atlético Mineiro at Vila Belmiro, lifting them to 12th place with four points.
The match, overseen by interim coach César Sampaio following Pedro Caixinha's dismissal, marked a turning point for the struggling club but was overshadowed by Neymar's premature exit due to a left thigh injury.
Atlético-MG remains winless, stuck in 19th place with two points. Zé Ivaldo broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, capitalizing on a corner rebound to score against his former club.
Barreal doubled the lead three minutes later after a swift counterattack orchestrated by 20-year-old Gabriel Bontempo. The celebratory atmosphere dimmed when Neymar , wearing a commemorative No. 100 jersey for his 100th home appearance, clutched his left thigh in visible distress.
Substituted at the 32nd minute, the 33-year-old left the field in tears, reigniting concerns over his injury-prone career. Medical staff confirmed a recurrence of a posterior thigh muscle issue-the same injury that sidelined him for 42 days earlier this year.
Neymar's Injury Challenges Santos' Future Plans
Neymar's latest setback arrives amid critical contract negotiations. His current deal expires in June 2025, with discussions ongoing about an extension through the 2026 World Cup.
Since rejoining Santos in January, he has completed just one full match, battling persistent muscle injuries linked to his 2023 knee surgery. The club now faces pressure to reassess its reliance on the aging star, whose marketability clashes with his physical fragility.
Santos's win offers temporary relief after a winless league start, but Neymar's absence threatens their momentum ahead of Sunday's derby against São Paulo. Atlético-MG , meanwhile, must address defensive lapses and a stagnant attack before hosting Botafogo.
For Neymar, the injury casts doubt on his national team prospects and raises questions about whether Santos will risk a long-term investment in a player whose body increasingly betrays his talent.
