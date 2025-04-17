Clinical Trial Packaging Market To Hit $9.9 Billion By 2034, Driven By Rising Biologics Demand - Shift To Personalized Medicine Fuels Need For Specialized Clinical Trial Packaging Solutions
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$9.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing R&D investment by pharmaceutical companies
3.2.1.2 Stringent packaging regulations for drug safety
3.2.1.3 Growth in biologics and complex drug formulations
3.2.1.4 Growing number of clinical trials
3.2.1.5 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of specialized packaging
3.2.2.2 Logistical constraints in cold chain management
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Material Type, 2021 - 2034 (USD Million & Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Plastic
5.3 Glass
5.4 Metal
5.5 Paper & paperboard
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021 - 2034 (USD Million & Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Syringes
6.3 Vials & ampoules
6.4 Blisters
6.5 Tubes
6.6 Bottles
6.7 Bags & pouches
6.8 Kits and packs
6.9 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021 - 2034 (USD Million & Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Research laboratories
7.3 Clinical research organizations
7.4 Drug manufacturing facilities
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021 - 2034 (USD Million & Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Adare Pharma Solutions
9.2 Adelphi Healthcare Packaging
9.3 Almac Group
9.4 Amcor
9.5 AptarGroup
9.6 Berry Global
9.7 Brentwood Industries
9.8 Caprihans India
9.9 CCL Industries
9.10 DWK Life Sciences
9.11 Gerresheimer
9.12 Korber
9.13 Parexel International
9.14 Schott
9.15 SGD Pharma
9.16 Sharp Services
9.17 TA Instruments
9.18 WestRock
9.19 Yourway
