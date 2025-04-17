Outsourced CFO Expands Strategic Financial Services for US Companies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO), a global financial strategy firm, is expanding its outsourced CFO services to businesses across the United States from its office in New York. With a proven track record in delivering world-class financial leadership, the firm is lending its financial expertise to American businesses seeking scalable growth, profitability, and long-term sustainability.

“As companies across the US look for smarter ways to scale and streamline their operations, we're here to bridge the talent gap with world-class financial leadership at a fraction of the cost,” says Etienne Raubenheimer, head of CFO Services.“By combining our resources across our global offices, our team brings deep expertise and a fresh perspective to strategic finance and now we're excited to expand this service even further.”

The US continues to face a significant shortage of experienced financial professionals, particularly CFO-level leaders. This allows growing businesses access to flexible, outsourced CFO services to support business owners, CEOs, and executive teams with the strategic financial guidance they need - without the cost of hiring a full-time CFO.

This approach allows growing businesses to benefit from:

- Strategic financial planning and forecasting

- Data-driven management reports and performance insights

- Budgeting and cash flow optimisation

- Fundraising and investor readiness support

- Merger & Acquisition planning and financial due diligence

“We don't just crunch numbers - we help you make better business decisions,” says Raubenheimer.“We provide the tools, insights, and guidance to ensure your business is not just surviving, but thriving.”

To demonstrate their capabilities and how this positively influenced clients, Raubenheimer offered to share the details and results of a few firms his team have been working with.

One particular client operates in the hospitality industry and was in urgent need of strategic financial services to improve profitability and make better decisions regarding expansion.

“From the beginning, they had ambitious plans to grow their business by investing in more properties,” explains Raubenheimer.“But they needed the financial backbone to support those plans.”

The team worked closely with the client to uncover key financial trends through ratio-analysis, cleaned up the financial accounts to better understand cost and income streams, and began laying the groundwork for a robust performance reporting system.

Within a short space of time the team has already helped the client align their operations with their financial goals and is currently moving toward implementing detailed management accounts and budget structures to better guide their growth strategy.

“This is a perfect example of how we work - collaboratively, strategically, and with a long-term vision,” says Raubenheimer.“Even with limited monthly time, our team has made meaningful progress. That's the power of outsourced expertise.”

OCFO's unique model leverages a deep pool of skilled international financial professionals to deliver high-quality CFO services to international clients. By outsourcing, American businesses gain access to elite talent without the cost and overhead of hiring locally.

“Our goal is to help businesses grow smarter,” Raubenheimer notes.“We know that when we help a business scale successfully, it creates new jobs, boosts innovation, and contributes to a stronger economy. It's a win-win model.”

The model exemplifies how global partnerships can drive mutual economic growth. By tapping into international talent, US companies gain a competitive edge in the market.

The firm has worked with businesses across various sectors - including hospitality, tech, real estate, and professional services. Whether you're a startup preparing for your first funding round or a mature company looking to scale or restructure, the team can tailor its service to your needs.

“Our clients typically come to us because they feel stuck - they're either overwhelmed with the numbers, unsure about growth decisions, or struggling with cash flow,” says Raubenheimer.“We come in, untangle the finances, bring clarity, and build a strategy for success.”

Raubenheimer invites US business owners and executives to explore the benefits of outsourcing their CFO function. With its New York office now serving as a gateway for American clients, OCFO is ready to bring fresh thinking and financial leadership to a new market.

“If your business could benefit from better financial clarity, stronger forecasting, or just more confidence in your numbers - reach out,” says Raubenheimer.“Let's have a conversation about how we can help you grow with purpose.”

About Outsourced CFO:

Outsourced CFO is a global financial consultancy service that helps visionary business leaders scale smarter with part-time CFO services, financial modeling, and strategic finance. By delivering actionable insights and executive-level support, companies are empowered to make data-driven decisions and drive long-term value.

