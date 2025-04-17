Dubai Investments Shareholders Approve 18% Dividend At The 29Th Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has announced the distribution of 18% cash dividend, amounting to AED 765.36 million, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. The proposal was approved by shareholders during the Company's 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 16th, 2025.

The Group reported a net profit before tax of AED 1.3 billion for FY 2024, marking a 21% increase over the previous year. This performance reflects Dubai Investments' continued focus on delivering value to shareholders through strategic growth and operational excellence.

In line with regulatory best practices and a commitment to robust governance, the AGM also witnessed the approval of a new Dividend Distribution Policy.