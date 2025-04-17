Dubai Investments Shareholders Approve 18% Dividend At The 29Th Annual General Meeting
The Group reported a net profit before tax of AED 1.3 billion for FY 2024, marking a 21% increase over the previous year. This performance reflects Dubai Investments' continued focus on delivering value to shareholders through strategic growth and operational excellence.
In line with regulatory best practices and a commitment to robust governance, the AGM also witnessed the approval of a new Dividend Distribution Policy.
